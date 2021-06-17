Furry flower girls, ring barkers, and dogs of honour: The new wedding VIPs

Weddings have started to look a little different since the pandemic hit. Crowds are smaller, ceremonies are more intimate, and VIPs have been given a new front and centre role. Very Important Pets, that is.

A survey conducted by WeddingWire last August revealed that nearly 70% of people look for a partner who either has a pet or will want one in the future.

On top of that, over one-third of respondents had included their furry friend in their wedding, with nearly forty percent of those people purchasing or receiving pet-specific items, such as accessories, for their engagement.

It seems the trend might also be on the rise in Ireland, with Petmania releasing a bridal collection of pet accessories for summer.

The new collection includes wearable handmade pieces in soft ivory and lace and features ringbearer bows, wedding bowties, flower corsages, and a luxury wedding lead embellished with white roses, ivy, and delicate butterflies.

Don't forget your something new.

The grooming and pet store will also offer a new 'Dogs-of-Honour' package in its locations. The blushing pups will be treated to a rejuvenating bath using an aromatherapy blend to soothe any pre-wedding jitters, followed by a nourishing conditioning treatment to get them ready for guests.

A VIP could also never go without a deep cleansing blueberry facial and ‘PAWdicure’ before walking a bride down the aisle. Don't worry, you can book your pooch in for those too.

If Petmania doesn't have your something blue, Pimpmypooch.ie has tuxedos and white dresses available to order for your furry friend, Dublin Girl Creations can also custom make the accessory of your pet's dreams, and Etsy has over 1000 listings for 'pet wedding attire' on its website.

The big day does only come around once every nine lives.