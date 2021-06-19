Weekend Loves: guitar straps made from salvaged life-jackets; Spanish food and Scandi style

The Edge x Love Welcomes — guitar straps in tune with humanity

Musicians and music fans will love the collaboration between U2’s The Edge and Love Welcomes — a social enterprise that empowers refugee women by providing them with employment in sewing.

The enterprise, established in 2017 in response to the refugee crisis in Greece, sees women utilise life vests and blankets reclaimed from the sea to make products the proceeds of which go toward supports such as language lessons, IT training and transport costs.

The Edge has collaborated with Love Welcomes on a range of unique guitar straps which are hand-sewn incorporating a strip of a life jacket salvaged from the sea. The first 500 guitar straps sold will receive a personally-signed postcard from The Edge. €83.

Pre-order now at lovewelcomes.org

Ross Collie, sales assistant pictured at the world’s first Midleton Craft Collection Whiskey Store – a dedicated space housing Midleton Distilleries collection of Irish premium whiskeys in one luxurious boutique, now open in Brown Thomas Dublin. Photo: Anthony Woods

Midleton at Brown Thomas — rare gifts for whiskey lovers

The first Midleton Craft Collection whiskey store has opened in Brown Thomas providing the ideal destination for those on the hunt for the perfect gift for whiskey connoisseurs and collectors.

The luxurious boutique is home to an exceptional collection of Irish whiskeys, including the first bottle of Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Two to go on sale.

With just 70 bottles of this exceptionally rare 46-year-old single pot still available, Brown Thomas will be the first stockist in Ireland of this whiskey, which is priced at €40,000.

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch this far for Father’s Day then why not opt for one of the other gift ideas from just €30? Level 3, Brown Thomas, Grafton Street, Dublin.

brownthomas.com

midletonveryrare.com

Heart of Spain in Cork

Cork’s Heart of Spain brings that holiday feeling

You may not be going far afield tomorrow but you can still get a taste of Spain with a hamper from Cork’s Heart of Spain.

Choose from a beautiful selection of food and wine from small and artisanal family suppliers in Castilla y Leon, northwest Spain, such as red wines from Ribera del Duero, fresh whites from Rueda, artisan sheep's cheese, cured meats, and pâté — as well as jams and olive oils.

Pop in and choose your own or avail of one of the shop’s generous ready-made hampers (€100).

Carrigtwohill, Cork and heartofspain.ie

Rains gym bag, €75, Avoca

Bags of Scandi-style from Avoca

Headquartered in Denmark and with concept stores worldwide, Rains was established in 2012 to bring a contemporary approach to waterproofs with a cool Scandi feel.

They also do great bags including this weekend bag which is perfect for overnight trips or trips to the gym as things reopen.

This bag features an understated design with sturdy handles, detectable shoulder straps, and adjustable buckles. Made from a matte, waterproof fabric and completed with a water-resistant zip it costs €75 from Avoca stores.

avoca.com

Magee 1866: Liffey silk blend jacket in green herringbone €439

Slick threads for dapper Dads at Magee 1866

With beautifully tailored shirts and classic accessories there’s no shortage of choice at Magee 1866 this Father’s Day.

One of our favourites is the Liffey jacket in a summer-friendly green herringbone — a blend of silk and cotton. Why not pair it with a Bredon belt (from €99) or an Irish linen Kilbeg shirt (€109).

Available online and in Magee stores in South Anne Street, Dublin; Arnotts, Dublin, and Donegal town for last-minute gift solutions.

magee1866.com

Thalgo men's range

Invigorating and anti-aging skincare from Thalgo

Thalgo is a terrific skincare brand that originated in France but which is available worldwide in leading salons and spas.

We love their skincare for women but there’s no need for the guys to be left out this Father’s Day as the brand has some great products for men including their Intensive Hydrating Cream (RRP €40.25), After Shave Balm (RRP €31.80) and Shaving Gel (RRP €22.35).

Available in Cork at Javana and Eleanor Kavanagh’s Beauty Centre, with a full list of stockists available on thalgo.ie

Paul Costelloe Living Regular Fit Navy Long Sleeve 100% Linen Shirt. €30.

Stylish menswear gifts at Dunnes Stores

Dunnes Stores have tonnes of great menswear options for last-minute Father’s Day gifts today.

Sentimental types buying for a dad of younger children can opt for matching mini-me pjs while sports enthusiasts would love a polo or jacket from the Pádraig Harrington range.

If Dad’s into classic designs then opt for one of Paul Costelloe’s linen shirts or a t-shirt from the main Dunnes’ range worn with shorts for backyard entertaining.

dunnesstores.com