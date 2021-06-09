Una Healy announced as the first-ever Irish face of IsaDora

The Saturdays star will represent the make-up brand for three seasons and will release her own capsule collections
'I have always had a love for make-up' says Healy.

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 14:00
Martha Brennan

Una Healy has been announced as the new face of the international makeup brand IsaDora, making her the first-ever Irish person to grace the cosmetic line’s campaigns.

The singer and businesswoman (39), who first started her career as a member of The Saturdays, will represent IsaDora Ireland for the next three seasons. She is also featured in the images for the brand's latest product release, which were captured at Luttrellstown Castle, Co Dublin.

“I live a pretty busy life and I need to know that the products I choose will look as good at 8pm as they did at 8am. I have always had a love for make-up and I was so honoured to have been asked to be the face of such an amazing brand,” says the mum of two. 

IsaDora is a cruelty-free company that was first established in Sweden in 1983. Irish consumers have been big fans of the brand over the years, mainly because of its affordability and wide range of availability in Irish pharmacies.

As an ambassador, Healy will also design her own collections for IsaDora, which will include a mix of new launches and picks of her favourite products from the brand’s current ranges.

Her first capsule collection is available in Shaws, McCauleys, McCabes, Lloyds, and other leading pharmacies now.

