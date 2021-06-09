Una Healy announced as the first-ever Irish face of IsaDora

Una Healy has been announced as the new face of the international makeup brand IsaDora, making her the first-ever Irish person to grace the cosmetic line’s campaigns.

The singer and businesswoman (39), who first started her career as a member of The Saturdays, will represent IsaDora Ireland for the next three seasons. She is also featured in the images for the brand's latest product release, which were captured at Luttrellstown Castle, Co Dublin.