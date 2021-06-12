Weekend Loves: food festivals; outdoor grilling; and sporty jackets and t-shirts for Dad

Father’s Day gifts for connoisseurs at Boutique Wines

The home delivery service at Boutique Wines has gone from strength to strength since the company pivoted during the lockdown last year to allow domestic customers avail of their range of wines previously only available in bars and restaurants.

If you want to treat Dad to a really nice selection of wines that won’t break the bank then check out their Father’s Day Hamper which contains a bottle of Zeni I Filari del Nino, Bardolino DOC Classico; Castillo de Peralada, 5 Finques Reserva 2016 and Finca Las Cabras, Rioja Reserva 2011 presented in a stylish gift box for €70.

And there's a complimentary waiter's friend/wine opener with the Father's Day wine selection.

Eat the Streets festival

Eat the Streets — from cook-alongs to vegetable roads

Eat the Streets has been going since March and culminates this week with an online festival bringing together chefs, food experts and growers to cook, create and discover the rich food history of Dublin and beyond.

There are lots of great events online from live cook-alongs with chefs and culinary experts, to round-table discussions about growing food in cities worldwide, cutting down on food waste, urban food systems and eating our way to a healthier planet.

Created by journalist, food educator and chef Michelle Darmody in collaboration with Dublin City Council and Creative Ireland, Eat the Streets is designed to encourage a conversation around food, climate change and eating local.

Kevin Aherne, Sage Restaurant, Midleton, Co. Cork

Cork restaurant Sage launches ready-made meal range

Award-winning chef Kevin Aherne of SAGE Restaurant in Midleton has just launched a new range of ready-prepared dishes so you can enjoy the flavours of his restaurant at home.

The range includes main courses, side dishes and accompaniments offering a contemporary twist on classics made with great local ingredients.

The range is available at selected SuperValu stores in Cork and in various specialist food stores around the county or you can click and collect from sagerestaurant.ie

the Ironwood Grill by Traeger

Outdoor grilling goes next level with Traeger

If you’re looking for the Rolls Royce of grilling machines for Dad this Father’s Day then check out the Ironwood Grill by Traeger.

Perfect for cooking burgers and steaks, roast chicken and brisket, the Ironwood Grill is designed to make cooking easier while giving you optimal performance thanks to features like WiFIRE technology for grilling on the go and Smoke Science for the ultimate flavour upgrade. The perfect grill for taking your outdoor home cooking to the next level.

Available from The Orchard in Celbridge, Co. Kildare and A Room Outside in Wexford and Limerick, RRP €1,750

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case down from €262.50 to €217.50 at Oxendales

Apple AirPods — modern classics make popular gifts

Apple AirPods have surely become a modern classic? Currently on sale for €217.50, reduced from €262.50, at Oxendales, these fast-charging wireless earphones feature a wireless charging case, longer talk time and voice-activated Siri access as well as the Apple H1 headphone chip.

You can also share a song, podcast or other audio stream between two sets of AirPods.

Jenson Button x Dare 2b

If the Dad in your life is the outdoor type then he’ll love the new mountain and lifestyle range featuring Formula 1 champion Jenson Button at Dare 2b.

This range of modern outerwear is the perfect staycation solution for a summer outdoors with technical jackets, shorts and essential base layers.

Key pieces include the Diluent III waterproof, breathable jacket and the Touchpoint technical jacket designed for all outdoor activities.

You'll also find great athleisure pieces too including t-shirts, polos and shorts. Pictured here is the Soaring waterproof jacket (€180)

Ger Breslin sterling silver ‘Fox’ cufflinks

Fox cufflinks by Ger Breslin

We love Ger Breslin’s ‘Hugs’ range of jewellery — perfect for the times we are living in while missing friends and family.

But for Father’s Day how about an optimistic approach to gift-giving with her sterling silver ‘Fox’ cufflinks? After all, he's not going to be permanently living in athleisure, is he? €125

Take it to the top at The Marker Hotel

An overnight break after lockdown could be the perfect Father’s Day gift so why not opt for a room with a view at the five-star Marker Hotel?

The hotel’s rooftop bar boasts panoramic views of Dublin and its coastline while executive chef, Gareth Mullins, has created a special summer menu ‘Al Fresco with Friends’ using the finest seasonal ingredients.

The hotel’s reopening ‘Escape to the City’ package includes an overnight stay with breakfast, complimentary bottle of champagne, ‘BubbleClaws’ dining experience, customised 60-minute spa treatment per person, an upgrade to next room category, late checkout and valet car parking from €295 per person sharing.

themarkerhoteldublin.com or phone 01 687 5100