Weekend Loves: Handmade soaps, sunshine sounds, and stylish bags

Handmade soaps with organic Irish rapeseed oil

These soaps by Bread & Weather are great for your skin and kind to the environment. Made in Ireland from natural ingredients, the soaps are made in Co. Wicklow with rapeseed oil from organic Irish rapeseed grown in County Kilkenny. The soaps are rich and moisturising and smell beautiful. Choose from three options: Oat & Honey, Rose Geranium and Lemongrass Peppermint. Plastic wrapping and palm oil free. 90g €5.50

breadandweather.ie

Sunshine sounds from Tolü Makay





Aye: Tolü Makay

We’ve been relishing the sunshine but even when the clouds roll by Tolü Makay‘s new single Aye is giving us the sunny vibes we need. This track blends African pop, dance and world music with Makay’s melodious voice in a celebration of life and the artist’s childhood. ‘Aye’ means ‘life’ in Yoruba, and Makay, who is originally from Nigeria but grew up in the Irish midlands, has incorporated Nigerian instruments such as the conga and talking drums and teamed up with a mini kids’ choir to create this joyful song designed to ‘awaken your inner child’. Available wherever you stream your music.

https://found.ee/AyeToluMakay

Littlewoods Ireland x Re-Fashion

Littlewoods Ireland has just launched a new partnership with Re-Fashion to encourage customers to give unwanted clothes a second lease of life and keep good quality clothes out of landfill. Order a donation bag from Littlewoods Ireland, fill it with your pre-loved clothes and drop it off for free at one of Parcel Connect’s 1,100 stores around the country. All proceeds from the sale of the items go to The Care Trust and its beneficiary charities CRC, Rehab Group and the Mater University Hospital to care for children and adults living with disabilities and serious illnesses.

littlewoodsireland.ie/re-fashion.page

Luxurious lounging with KDK

‘Fresh as a Daisy’ pjs €85 KDK.ie

KDK is known for beautiful printed scarves but they’ve expanded their range quite a bit over the past few years to include beautiful silk hairbands, kaftans and soft comfortable pyjamas as well as luxurious notebooks, silk pillowcases and eye masks. Their current collection is inspired by nature and features a fresh colour palette with a hint of Riviera chic making these sunny retro print ‘Fresh as a Daisy’ pjs perfect for lounging — whatever the weather or time of day. Pyjamas from €85

kdk.ie

Cruinniú na nÓg: A day of creativity for young people

The launch of Cruinniú na nÓg 2021. Picture: Clare Keogh

Cruinniú na nÓg is a fantastic day of creativity taking place across Ireland on June 12. In Cork alone, the event will include more than 30 free events for children and teenagers involving 26 local organisations. Unlike last year, when Cruinniú na nÓg had to swiftly pivot online, young people this year will be able to experience brilliant street-based activities, venue-based experiences and live workshops as well as online events. Meet renowned illustrator Fatti Burke and young participants of the public artwork Open Road, enjoy a step-by-step drawing guide made with co-creators in direct provision, Cork Migrant Centre and artist Julie Forrester. Learn how to paint your own handmade tiles with Shandon Art Studios or participate in a cartooning workshop in St Peter’s Cork.

corkcity.ie/en/things-to-do/festivals-events/cork-city-cruinniu-na-nog/

Bags of style at Dunnes Stores

Helen James at Dunnes Stores

Perfect for shopping, storage, laundry or trips to the beach, this cotton canvas bag from Considered by Helen James at Dunnes Stores has two pockets and a water-resistant lining. The label on the outside says ‘You’ve Got This’ — a positive reminder that we’re all doing our best and doing OK. It’s been a tough year. Small yellow bag €15. Large blue bag €20.

dunnesstores.com

Award-winning olive oil is perfect for summer dining

Nobleza del Sur has been producing some of the world’s most prized olive oils since 1640. The farm is based in Andalucía where a unique microclimate, sunshine and fertile soil provide the perfect ingredients for olive oil production. The business has been in the same family for six generations and they foster biodiversity with lavender planting alongside the olive trees, adding an additional complexity to this delicious olive oil. Try it with fish and shellfish, pasta, salads and cheese — you can even add it to chocolate ice-cream with a sprinkling of sea salt. 500ml. €19.50

sarahandolive.com