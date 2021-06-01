Happy birthday Penneys! Five must-have items worth queuing for right now

Period underwear

One of Penneys’ latest additions to their lingerie section had us talking last month. The retailer introduced affordable period underwear to its range. Penneys is selling single pairs for €7 or a triple-pack for €19.

Penneys says the new range of period underwear has been designed to ensure effective absorption, reduce the smell of any odours and can be easily washed and reused. They can be worn for up to eight hours and can hold the equivalent of up to four tampons.

They are designed to replace tampons, cups and pads but may also be worn with these products for extra protection if needed.

The 17-piece collection comes in three shapes: mini, midi and hipster, and two flow types: medium and heavy flow.

The underwear comes in colours including black, mocha, and pink.

Bar cart

Bar cart, €40

Open Instagram and everyone seems to have a fancy bar cart in their living room or dining room, housing all their booze and nice glassware.

These often retail for well over €100 but shoppers were thrilled to see them appear in a number of Penneys stores around the country with a much more affordable price tag: €40.

Each car has two shelves with lots of room for your bottles, decanters, cocktail shakers, etc, plus a handy section to hang your wine glasses from so everything is easily stored.

They are limited stock, though, so if you hear of them coming into your local store, run, don’t walk.

Seam-free co-ords

Seam-free co-ords, from €4.50

Don’t worry, we’re not ready to return to a non-elasticated waist yet either.

Rather than consign ourselves to tatty loungewear, however, Penneys has a stylish solution that has been whipped up by the most effortlessly stylish people we know: Gen Zers.

When stores reopened we heard Penneys’ seamless co-ord sets made from recycled plastic were flying out the door. They consist of either a sleeveless top or a fitted tee over a pair of bicycle shorts and come in a range of colours, including black, yellow and pink.

They are perfect for your summer exercise, like walks or yoga, but we’re fascinated by how they’re being styled. Just pop on an oversized blazer for an effortlessly cool look.

Add an iced coffee to complete the look.

Andrew Fitzsimons hairdryer

Andrew Fitzsimons White And Pink Hairdyer, €14

You don’t need to spend a fortune to have luxurious locks.

Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons’ pink and white hairdryer has been going viral for all the right reasons after customers compared it to Dyson’s Supersonic hairdryer, which costs €399.99.

TikTokkers say the Penneys version dried hair just as effectively, with one woman saying her hair was completely dry within five minutes after using the budget dryer from the Kardashian hairstylist’s range of hair care products in Penneys.

If you spot this €14 hairdryer in your local store, grab it and make your way straight to the tills and save yourself €386.

Dreamy PJs

Cami and shorts, €5 each

It’s the most essential Penneys purchase, if we’re being honest.

The second Penneys reopened around the country, women in the queues were heard saying the same thing, from Cork to Donegal: they not only wanted but NEEDED new jammies.

Penneys’ nightwear section is known for its soft fabrics, stylish designs and, most importantly, its affordability.

Customers of all ages can purchase a pair of PJs that show their love of a favourite Netflix binge-watch, like Riverdale or To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The non-branded options are pretty sweet as well and include cosy creations for nights on the couch or PJ shorts for the warmer summer nights in bed.