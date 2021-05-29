Weekend Loves: an oasis in the city; interactive cookery classes; and funky candles

Interactive cookery classes from Eamon Lynch’s Sprig Cookery School

Keen cooks will love the programme of interactive cookery classes at Sprig Cookery School over the coming months.

Sprig founder, professional chef Eamon Lynch, will be co-hosting 90-minute cook-along sessions with some of the hottest names in Irish food including Niall Sabongi (Chef & Restaurateur of Klaw, The Seafood Café and Salty Buoy Food Truck), Grainne O’Keefe (Culinary Director of BuJo Burger Joint), Caribbean flavour aficionado Nick Reynolds and award-winning pastry chef Aoife Noonan.

The lessons take place over Zoom and Sprig partners with DropChef to deliver the ingredients needed for each class to your door beforehand. Ingredients are included in the cost of the celebrity chef collaboration classes. A great idea for a foodie Father’s Day gift perhaps? €49

sprigcookery.com

Brass earrings to make a statement

Dakidaki Design

What better way to make a statement on or off Zoom than the new ‘Nina’ earrings by DakiDaki Design?

These architectural statement earrings are made in Dublin from brass and are surprisingly lightweight. Each piece is hand-cut, textured, filed and polished resulting in a bold feminine silhouette.

DakiDaki designs are available in a number of stockists including Om Diva, Tamp & Stitch, My Shop Granny Likes it, Bebhinn and O’Reilly Turpin.

€60, dakidakidesign.com

Free summer bake-along for kids with Bosch

Bosch Bake-along Summer event

The adults won’t be the only ones cooking up a storm this summer as Bosch has just announced its latest virtual BoschSummer Bake-Along for children and families which takes place via Instagram Live on Saturday, June 12 at 11am.

Hosted by Bosch culinary manager, Eleanor Martin, participants will learn how to bake a delicious lemon and summer berry cake.

The first 100 people to register will receive a free Bosch Bake-Along kit including a recipe card, dry ingredients, apron, wooden spoon and spatula. It’s all about having fun in the kitchen.

bosch-home.ie/bake or follow Bosch on Instagram for more information: @boschhomeuk

Interior elements to spark joy and conversation

cadesign candles by Lex

We love an interiors/ fashion collaboration and here Ireland's own Carol-Ann Leyden has teamed up with fashion maven, Ingrid Hoey, to create a wonderful edit of gorgeous interior items at CA Design.

Guaranteed to spark joy, the edit of furniture and accessories includes wonderful checkerboard pouffes from Morocco (€290), funky twisty candles by Lex (€30), ceramics handmade in Miami (from €60) and exclusive prints created for the collection by Irish artist Louise Johnston.

Reflecting the public’s growing love affair with interiors which boomed during lockdown, these are positive pieces to lift your living space as well as your mood.

See more at CA Design, Dunville Avenue, Dublin 6; cadesign.ie

A City and A Garden — stories in the bricks and trees

Literary editor Danny Denton (The Stinging Fly), Visual Artist Deirdre Breen and Creative Director Mary Hickson (Festival Director of SFSH), launching A CITY + A GARDEN

A City and A Garden, commissioned by Sounds from a Safe Harbour in association with Body & Soul, is presented as part of Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh — a ten-day season of arts experiences brought to you by the Arts Council.

The event uses smartphone technology to reveal hidden stories and songs within the bricks and trees of Cork City and Dublin’s Botanic Gardens.

Be led around the National Botanic Gardens with tales from Gavin Corbett or Melatu-Uche Okorie, follow a story by Louise Hegarty from North Mall in Cork to Bells Field, or walk with Lisa McInerney from The Shakey Bridge to Red Abbey Square.

The stories are voiced by Hilary Rose, Conor Lovett, Dorothy Murphy, and Tolü Makay with soundscapes by Seán Mac Erlaine, The Quiet Club, Dorothy Murphy, Tolü Makay, and Fish Go Deep.

Work by artist and designer Deirdre Breen can be seen on each route with WP Cork Developers providing the technology to guide you through the trails.

Explore the event for free, June 11 — 20 June, throughout Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh and Cork Midsummer Festival. http://soundsfromasafeharbour.com/

Easy and elegant dressing from NAYA

Naya print oversized shirt €160 worn over sleeveless dress €70

Irish brand NAYA creates clothes that combine the style we want as we emerge from lockdown with the comfort we’ve come to expect from our clothes.

The latest collection features easy-to-layer pieces that will work well with other items in the NAYA collection or with pieces in your existing wardrobe.

One of our favourite looks is this oversized shirt worn over a long sleeveless dress for an elegant yet comfortable look. Key colours for summer include beige, navy, black and stone for a versatile and timeless approach to dressing.

The NAYA collection is designed in Dublin and available in boutiques including Nina's Boutique in Co. Meath, Choice Boutique (eight shops nationwide) and McElhinneys in Co. Donegal. Shirt €160. Dress €70.

Botanical brilliance with Ketel One at The River Lee

Ketel One Botanical coctails at Meadow Terrace The River Club

We are so looking forward to meeting up with friends in gorgeous surroundings and where better than the new Meadow Terrace at the Doyle Collection’s River Lee Hotel in Cork?

Open from June 7 (we recommend booking asap), the terrace is both heated and covered and the Ketel One Botanical partnership means it’s a riot of colour with Irish wild flowers in abundance.

Working with Fox Flowers, the team from The River Club have created a perfect oasis in the city filled with cornflower, chamomile, poppies and lavender.

With a focus on sustainability, guests who purchase a bespoke Ketel One Botanical cocktail on the terrace will receive a wildflower seedbomb to sow themselves — a lovely reminder of a great night out.

Bookings for the Meadow Terrace are now open on 021 493 7772; theriverclubcork.ie