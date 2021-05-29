Weekend Loves: an oasis in the city; interactive cookery classes; and funky candles

Keen cooks will love the programme of interactive cookery classes at Sprig Cookery School over the coming months.
Sprig founder, professional chef Eamon Lynch, will be co-hosting 90-minute cook-along sessions with some of the hottest names in Irish food including Niall Sabongi (Chef & Restaurateur of Klaw, The Seafood Café and Salty Buoy Food Truck), Grainne O’Keefe (Culinary Director of BuJo Burger Joint), Caribbean flavour aficionado Nick Reynolds and award-winning pastry chef Aoife Noonan.
The lessons take place over Zoom and Sprig partners with DropChef to deliver the ingredients needed for each class to your door beforehand. Ingredients are included in the cost of the celebrity chef collaboration classes. A great idea for a foodie Father’s Day gift perhaps? €49
What better way to make a statement on or off Zoom than the new ‘Nina’ earrings by DakiDaki Design?
These architectural statement earrings are made in Dublin from brass and are surprisingly lightweight. Each piece is hand-cut, textured, filed and polished resulting in a bold feminine silhouette.
DakiDaki designs are available in a number of stockists including Om Diva, Tamp & Stitch, My Shop Granny Likes it, Bebhinn and O’Reilly Turpin.
The adults won’t be the only ones cooking up a storm this summer as Bosch has just announced its latest virtual BoschSummer Bake-Along for children and families which takes place via Instagram Live on Saturday, June 12 at 11am.
Hosted by Bosch culinary manager, Eleanor Martin, participants will learn how to bake a delicious lemon and summer berry cake.
The first 100 people to register will receive a free Bosch Bake-Along kit including a recipe card, dry ingredients, apron, wooden spoon and spatula. It’s all about having fun in the kitchen.
We love an interiors/ fashion collaboration and here Ireland's own Carol-Ann Leyden has teamed up with fashion maven, Ingrid Hoey, to create a wonderful edit of gorgeous interior items at CA Design.
Guaranteed to spark joy, the edit of furniture and accessories includes wonderful checkerboard pouffes from Morocco (€290), funky twisty candles by Lex (€30), ceramics handmade in Miami (from €60) and exclusive prints created for the collection by Irish artist Louise Johnston.
Reflecting the public’s growing love affair with interiors which boomed during lockdown, these are positive pieces to lift your living space as well as your mood.
A City and A Garden, commissioned by Sounds from a Safe Harbour in association with Body & Soul, is presented as part of Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh — a ten-day season of arts experiences brought to you by the Arts Council.
The event uses smartphone technology to reveal hidden stories and songs within the bricks and trees of Cork City and Dublin’s Botanic Gardens.
Be led around the National Botanic Gardens with tales from Gavin Corbett or Melatu-Uche Okorie, follow a story by Louise Hegarty from North Mall in Cork to Bells Field, or walk with Lisa McInerney from The Shakey Bridge to Red Abbey Square.
The stories are voiced by Hilary Rose, Conor Lovett, Dorothy Murphy, and Tolü Makay with soundscapes by Seán Mac Erlaine, The Quiet Club, Dorothy Murphy, Tolü Makay, and Fish Go Deep.
Work by artist and designer Deirdre Breen can be seen on each route with WP Cork Developers providing the technology to guide you through the trails.
Irish brand NAYA creates clothes that combine the style we want as we emerge from lockdown with the comfort we’ve come to expect from our clothes.
The latest collection features easy-to-layer pieces that will work well with other items in the NAYA collection or with pieces in your existing wardrobe.
One of our favourite looks is this oversized shirt worn over a long sleeveless dress for an elegant yet comfortable look. Key colours for summer include beige, navy, black and stone for a versatile and timeless approach to dressing.
We are so looking forward to meeting up with friends in gorgeous surroundings and where better than the new Meadow Terrace at the Doyle Collection’s River Lee Hotel in Cork?
Open from June 7 (we recommend booking asap), the terrace is both heated and covered and the Ketel One Botanical partnership means it’s a riot of colour with Irish wild flowers in abundance.
Working with Fox Flowers, the team from The River Club have created a perfect oasis in the city filled with cornflower, chamomile, poppies and lavender.
With a focus on sustainability, guests who purchase a bespoke Ketel One Botanical cocktail on the terrace will receive a wildflower seedbomb to sow themselves — a lovely reminder of a great night out.