One and done: 10 ways to wear fuss-free jumpsuits this summer

As we emerge from months of restrictions, the feeling of freedom is palpable. So, is the fuss-free approach to dressing to which we’ve become accustomed.
If there’s one thing we’re not willing to rescind post-lockdown, it’s comfort.
Fear not. The one-and-done jumpsuit is waiting in the wardrobe wings ready to usher us into life on the outside while retaining that comfy stay-at-home kudos.
Check out these ten ways to wear to jumpstart your summer.
Farm Rio, €250
Ganni, €325
Matches Fashion, €278
Matches Fashion, €381
Zalando, €235
Pippa Holt, €1,050
The Outnet, was €712; now €320
& Other Stories, €99
Farm Rio, €220
Farm Rio, €275
- IN THE POCKET: Pockets draw attention to the area on which they are placed. Be strategic in your style selection.
- IT’S A CINCH: Exercise volume control with darting at the waist or a soft fabric belt.
- JOG ON: Elasticated or bracelet hem cuffs say ‘loungewear’ while creating a more streamlined effect. Clever.
- LOOSEN UP: Prefer the laidback look? Choose from wide-leg or straight-cut (and cuffable) styles. Elevate with a heel when feeling fancy.