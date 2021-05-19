One and done: 10 ways to wear fuss-free jumpsuits this summer

Jumpstart your summer with these cosy but cute options
One and done: 10 ways to wear fuss-free jumpsuits this summer

The one-and-done jumpsuit will usher us into life on the outside

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

As we emerge from months of restrictions, the feeling of freedom is palpable. So, is the fuss-free approach to dressing to which we’ve become accustomed. 

If there’s one thing we’re not willing to rescind post-lockdown, it’s comfort. 

Fear not. The one-and-done jumpsuit is waiting in the wardrobe wings ready to usher us into life on the outside while retaining that comfy stay-at-home kudos. 

Check out these ten ways to wear to jumpstart your summer.

'Mystic City' wrap jumpsuit

Farm Rio, €250
Farm Rio, €250

Farm Rio, €250 

Leopard print jumpsuit

Ganni, €325
Ganni, €325

Ganni, €325 

Norma Kamali patch-pocket cotton-blend jersey jumpsuit

Matches Fashion, €278
Matches Fashion, €278

Matches Fashion, €278 

Cala de la Cruz ‘Madeline’ floral-print linen wide-leg jumpsuit

Matches Fashion, €381
Matches Fashion, €381

Matches Fashion, €381 

Notes du Nord ‘Tammy’ jumpsuit

Zalando, €235
Zalando, €235

Zalando, €235 

Denim jumpsuit no. 51

Pippa Holt, €1,050
Pippa Holt, €1,050

Pippa Holt, €1,050 

Diane Von Furstenberg ‘Sandy’ belted printed silk crepe de chine jumpsuit

The Outnet, was €712; now €320
The Outnet, was €712; now €320

The Outnet, was €712; now €320 

Belted cropped corduroy jumpsuit

&amp; Other Stories, €99
& Other Stories, €99

& Other Stories, €99 

‘White Cocoa Forest’ jumpsuit

Farm Rio, €220
Farm Rio, €220

Farm Rio, €220 

‘Mini Toucans Blazer’ jumpsuit

Farm Rio, €275
Farm Rio, €275

Farm Rio, €275 

STYLE NOTES:

  • IN THE POCKET: Pockets draw attention to the area on which they are placed. Be strategic in your style selection.
  • IT’S A CINCH: Exercise volume control with darting at the waist or a soft fabric belt.
  • JOG ON: Elasticated or bracelet hem cuffs say ‘loungewear’ while creating a more streamlined effect. Clever.
  • LOOSEN UP: Prefer the laidback look? Choose from wide-leg or straight-cut (and cuffable) styles. Elevate with a heel when feeling fancy.

Read More

The new reality of retail: Late nights in Penneys and contact-free bra fittings in M&S

More in this section

How did sneakers become such a global phenomenon? How did sneakers become such a global phenomenon?
Woman measuring her chest under breast The new reality of retail: Late nights in Penneys and contact-free bra fittings in M&S
Being eco-friendly just got more affordable: Penneys is now selling period underwear Being eco-friendly just got more affordable: Penneys is now selling period underwear
#iestylefashiontrendsshoppingstylejumpsuits
One and done: 10 ways to wear fuss-free jumpsuits this summer

Say slán to fast fashion: Ethical clothes to add to your wardrobe instead

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices