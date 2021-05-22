Weekend Loves: Colourful kimonos, craft cocktails and calligraphy

Colourful kimonos for a burst of summer

Susan Mullane’s boutique Milan & Co. has reopened in Bray, County Wicklow but you can also shop Mullane’s seasonal collection via her Instagram account @milancoboutique and Facebook profile @Milan&CoBoutique. Essentiel Antwerp is always a big hit with her customers and this season’s collection is no exception with their fabulous kimonos selling out almost instantly. This one costs €245. Phone: (01) 286 5733.

New Craft Cocktails from Bar 1661

Craft Cocktails

Our favourite ready-to-rock cocktail makers Craft Cocktails have just added three new flavours to their range. The Banana Old Fashioned, French Martini and Whiskey Sour join bestsellers Tommy’s Margarita and the Mai Tai as part of this 100% natural range of premium cocktails by the award-winning team at Bar 1661. The Banana Old Fashioned has a Caribbean twist with overproof rum, banana liqueur, chocolate bitters and Bulleit Rye Whiskey, while the Whiskey Sour blends bourbon with Roe and Co. whiskey whilst omitting the egg white for a longer shelf life — not that you'll need it. 200ml €12.50; 700ml €35; mixed bundle of six 200ml bottles €75

craftcocktails.ie and independent retailers nationwide.

Bra fitting goes virtual at M&S

M&S virtual bra fitting

M&S is a much-loved source of beautiful, functional and affordable lingerie and many Irish women rely on the expert bra fitting service at M&S. You can now get safely fitted for a new bra at one of 15 stores nationwide or you can avail of the virtual bra fit service from the comfort of your own home. Simply fill in a short questionnaire and select a time that suits you. The 20-minute consultation takes place online via Microsoft Teams. Perfect for anyone with health concerns, those who can’t access a physical store or who simply want to get the right fit while bra shopping online.

marksandspencer.com/ie

Perfect the art of writing with calligraphy classes

Marie-Claire Whelan calligraphy classes

We first encountered Marie-Claire Whelan at her parents’ business Irish Linen House. Whelan has now taken the family talent for design to Calligraphy by MCW. A self-taught calligrapher, she creates carefully crafted pieces in her signature style for brands, weddings and gifts. Since last winter she has begun sharing her passion with others through her virtual calligraphy workshops for beginners. Her next workshop, an opportunity to indulge in a mindful and artistic activity, takes place on Saturday, June 26. Tickets cost €70 including a modern calligraphy starter kit.

calligraphybymcw.ie

Candles to soothe the soul and heighten the senses

New candle range Bare + Botanical by La Bougie. Quiet candle

Founder of the popular La Bougie brand, Lucy Hagerty, has launched a new range of candles combining perfumery with aromatherapy: Bare + Botanical. As you’d expect from Hagerty, the range smells amazing, but the candles have also been created to utilise the benefits of aromatherapy. Using high-quality ingredients, the range includes scented candles (€40), an electronic diffuser (€99) and accompanying essential oil blends (€25) themed around five wellbeing goals: Quiet, Play, Clarity, Comfort, and Courage. Currently available exclusively at Arnotts and Brown Thomas.

bareandbotanical.com

New diamond collection from Newbridge Silverware

New diamond rings by Newbridge Silverware

Newbridge Silverware has just added a new premium range to its diamond collection. Diamonds x Newbridge Silverware features a curated collection of ethically sourced diamonds, 18ct white and yellow gold and sapphires. Choose from a pair of classic diamond earrings or an emerald cut diamond necklace. Or how about a diamond tennis bracelet or pendant? Fans of The Crown will love the 18ct white gold, sapphire and diamond cluster ring reminiscent of Princess Diana’s, now worn by the Duchess of Cambridge. View the jewellery privately by appointment at the Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre or shop online at newbridgesilverware.com

A timely tribute to Mother Earth

Mother Earth cover

A beautiful gift for any nature lover is Mother — A Tribute to Mother Earth by Marsel van Oosten — the only photographer to have been named Wildlife Photographer of the Year, International Nature Photographer of the Year, and Travel Photographer of the Year. This is a visually stunning book with photographs taken on every continent — from giraffes in Botswana and baby pandas in China to mobile phone wielding macaques in Japan and regal South African tigers. Mother is an emotive journey in photography which reminds us just how precious and beautiful our natural world is. Part of the book proceeds go to the Canopy Project which plants trees around the world. Hardcover. 240 photographs. €60

teneues.com