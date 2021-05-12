11 ways to wear green this season and surprising colours to pair it with

Glinda was right, pink does go good with green...
11 ways to wear green this season and surprising colours to pair it with

Salad days are here again and Annmarie O'Connor shares how to get some greens into your wardrobe

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Pistachio, celery, mint, sage: this season’s shades of green are undeniably delicious.

Subtle as they may seem, their adaptable nature makes them packed with styling potential. 

Pair with any colour; seriously, any colour and you’ve got an appetising spin on pallid palettes. Try it. You won’t be disappointed. 

Need some inspo? We’ve got eleven ways to get your greens below.

‘Corey’ zip casual jumpsuit

Whistles, €149
Whistles, €149

Whistles, €149 

Superga ‘Cotu Classic’ sneakers

&amp; Other Stories, €69
& Other Stories, €69

& Other Stories, €69 

Puff sleeve double layer midi dress

&amp; Other Stories, €99
& Other Stories, €99

& Other Stories, €99 

Leather strappy sandals

Mango, €49.99
Mango, €49.99

Mango, €49.99 

Water-repellent trench

Mango, €69.99
Mango, €69.99

Mango, €69.99

Cotton reversible double-faced jumper; Ultimate wide-leg jean

Jumper, €175, jean, €240, ME+EM
Jumper, €175, jean, €240, ME+EM

ME+EM, €175 and €240

‘Leni’ dungaree

Whistles, €149
Whistles, €149

Whistles, €149 

Zip front cargo jacket

Whistles, €129
Whistles, €129

Whistles, €129 

Trench coat

Mango, €69.99 

Second Female 'Eddy' skirt

Zalando, €95
Zalando, €95

Zalando, €95 

Relaxed blazer

&amp; Other Stories, €99
& Other Stories, €99

& Other Stories, €99 

PAIR GREENS WITH:

  • fuchsia, khaki and red for added vibrancy
  • brown and white for an earthy partnership 
  • turquoise, bone and navy for an updated work wardrobe 
  • pink and peach for a soft, flirty sensibility

Read More

Sustainability is the new black: 9 ways to wear earth-conscious clothing

More in this section

How to make the most of your Penneys appointment  How to make the most of your Penneys appointment 
There's always more shopping to do Missed out on a trip to Penneys? 10 more places offering in-store shopping appointments
Young woman with a Face Mask in a hair salon dying hair after COVID-19 quarantine Deposits, DIY dyes and nail scissor hair cuts
Cameron Diaz Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

The curse of the Celts: What exactly is rosacea and how can it be treated? 

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices