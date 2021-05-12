11 ways to wear green this season and surprising colours to pair it with

Pistachio, celery, mint, sage: this season’s shades of green are undeniably delicious.
Subtle as they may seem, their adaptable nature makes them packed with styling potential.
Pair with any colour; seriously, any colour and you’ve got an appetising spin on pallid palettes. Try it. You won’t be disappointed.
Need some inspo? We’ve got eleven ways to get your greens below.
- fuchsia, khaki and red for added vibrancy
- brown and white for an earthy partnership
- turquoise, bone and navy for an updated work wardrobe
- pink and peach for a soft, flirty sensibility