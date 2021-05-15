Weekend Loves: Cowboy salt and pepper shakers and Cork Midsummer Festival

Poignant story is a perfect summer read

The Funny Thing about Norman Foreman by Julietta Henderson is a perfect summer read. A book to lift the spirits and restore your faith in humanity, it’s a tale of best friends and comedic duo, Norman and Jax, who have a five-year plan to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe.

When Jax dies before his 12th birthday, Norman decides a tribute act for his best friend simply cannot wait. Norman and his mother Sadie set off on a pilgrimage to the Edinburgh Fringe, making a few stops to find Norman’s unknown father along the way.

Bantam Press. In all good bookshops now. around €14

Keepin’ it country (and western)

Achey, breaky shakers

We love Irish online shop BLONDEthestore for its great accessories and we are wild for their new range of quirky homewares. These rootin’ tootin’ cowboy boot salt and pepper shakers will mend your achey heart.

€20. Lasso a pair now at blondethestore.com

Great shoes for growing feet at Rena Beau

Rena Beau in Dunboyne, Co. Meath

If you’ve struggled to find the right fit for your children’s feet during lockdown then check out Rena Beau in Dunboyne, Co. Meath which stocks a fantastic range of children’s shoes including many European favourites.

There’s something to suit all tastes and occasions including colourful designs and anatomic insoles by Froddo, terrific runners and sandals by NeroGiardini and adorable flexible baby shoes by Biomechanics. Colour, support and comfort is key and Rena Beau offers a full-fitting service for children’s shoes too.

Call 01 825 2557 or go to renabeaushoes on Facebook or @rena_beau on Instagram for more information.

Beautiful bridal gowns online at Sharon Hoey

Sharon Hoey - new range launches exclusively online

Sharon Hoey has decades of experience designing and fitting wedding dresses at her boutique in Dublin. She has launched Pretty in Pink — a range of dresses and separates inspired by cherry blossoms and rose-filled gardens — available exclusively online.

Dreamt up during lockdown, the service will work well for brides who want to wear an Irish dress but live overseas or outside Dublin, those who want to exercise extra caution from a health perspective or those who need a dress sooner rather than later. Brides can book a virtual consultation and order fabric swatches and toiles (a mock-up of the garment to check for fit) online.

Sizes run from XXS – XL and the separates in the range allow brides to choose different sizes for top and bottom making it even easier to find the perfect fit for your wedding.

sharonhoey.com

Top notch Irish veg delivered to your door

Harvest Day vegetable boxes

Vegetable box delivery service Harvest Day has just expanded with nationwide weekly and fortnightly deliveries of freshly picked organic and naturally-grown Irish produce. Established in May 2020, by 28-year-old entrepreneur Fergus Halpin, Harvest Day works with 20 different small scale farmers including Larkin’s Hill Farm in Tipperary, Sprout Organic Farm in Kildare and Jim Cronin in Clare.

Choose from two seasonal vegetable boxes: the Farmer Box (€25) and the Harvest Box (€40) both bursting with seriously good Irish veg delivered nationwide every Thursday and Friday.

harvestday.ie

Liven up your living space with a Clare O’Connor print

Clare O’Connor prints

We’re already fans of Clare O’Connor’s vibrant printed scarves and paintings and now the artist and designer has launched a range of prints too.

The limited edition prints (€99) will add an instant sense of energy and positivity to any room with their bold contrasting colours and vibrant patterns. Original paintings are also available (from €220).

clareoconnor.net

Cork Midsummer Festival — unmissable live and digital events

Cork Midsummer Festival. The Shake by Laura Murphy. Picture: Pato Cassinoni

The excitement of restrictions lifting throughout the summer is real and the organisers of the Cork Midsummer Festival are keen to bring safe live events to the public alongside an extensive digital offering this June.

With over 40 events including art encounters, pop-up orchestras, the city as an art gallery, literary events, concerts for kids and dance, it promises to be an incredibly exciting and imaginative programme of events. The festival runs from June 14 to 17. Tickets on sale now at: corkmidsummer.com