The Skin Nerd: How do I stop my SPF from giving me spots? 

Dear Skin Nerd,

SPF clogs my pores and gives me spots. I have tried expensive ones and cheap ones, but I can't seem to escape it! Can you help?

Cliona from Kinsale, Co Cork

Cliona, we’re sorry to hear that your SPF has caused congestion. Folk with oily skin that’s prone to breakouts sometimes face the same dilemma as you but thankfully, it's possible to protect skin while preventing pimples when you’re equipped with the right SPF.

First off, it’s important to understand why every hooman should apply SPF on the daily. Exposure to the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays can cause sun burn, premature skin ageing, and in worst cases, skin cancer. It might be tempting to skip SPF if it’s clogging pores but just think of the sun damage, you’re exposing your skin to if you go sans sunscreen.

Pesky UV rays damage fibroblasts which are the cells responsible for the synthesis of collagen and elastin: our structural proteins that keep skin firm and plump. UV rays also degrade our existing supply of collagen which stops cells from running efficiently and eventually impairs skin health. The result: fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity (read: skin sagging).

Now, let’s talk about finding an SPF that’s targeted to your skin type. May I ask if your SPF was non-comedogenic? If not, look for a broad-spectrum SPF that’s been labelled as such. The term “non-comedogenic” comes from the nerdie word “comedone”, which means a whitehead (closed comedone) or blackhead (open comedone). If a product has been proven to be non-comedogenic by the manufacturer or a lab, it means that it won’t clog pores and cause spots. However, I will say you could possibly still get the odd pimple as every hoomans’ skin is beautifully unique.

Another tip would be to look for an SPF with an oil-free formulation. Most oil-free SPFs are incredibly lightweight and don’t leave a film of greasiness on the surface of the skin – that's essential for oily skin types that are overproducing sebum.

Taking that into consideration, I would recommend you try the Heliocare 360 Gel Oil-Free SPF (€35, theskinnerd.com) – if you haven’t already, of course. It’s a personal favourite that’s non-comedogenic and oil-free with a matte “dry-touch” finish that’s very flattering on oilier skin types (like mine!). It’ll shield from UVA and UVB rays, as well as visible light and infrared, and contains Heliocare’s Fernblock, an antioxidant that neutralises free radical activity.

The Irish Cancer Society recommend applying ½ teaspoon of SPF to your face, ears and neck every morning. Then, you must reapply every 2 hours if you’re in direct sunlight. That can be a little tricky if you’re wearing makeup, so I would recommend the Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF 30 (€56,theskinnerd.com). It’s a mineral powder that will soak up shine without clogging pores and has SPF 30 thanks to titanium dioxide, a physical SPF filter that reflects UV rays.

In my nerdie opinion, there are two non-negotiables when picking sunscreen whatever your skin type. The first is that it must be a broad-spectrum SPF, which means it shields skin from UVA and UVB rays – some SPF just protects from UVB rays, so you’ve got to be eagle-eyed. The second is that it has to be a high sun protection factor of SPF 30 minimum but ideally SPF 50.

Take your pick between a chemical or physical SPF filter, sometimes referred to as mineral SPF. Both are equally effective at protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays – your skin will be mega grateful for whichever you chose!

The Nerdie Pick

A soothing and cooling facial mist delivers a hydrating boost which refreshes skin.

I’m a huge fan of “Spritz O'clock”: spritzing my skin with a soothing and cooling facial mist. I really enjoy the Murad Prebiotic 3-in-1 MultiMist because it’s rich in peptides and hydrating ingredients that’ll refresh the skin throughout the day. The mist contains probiotics to promote the development of good bacteria in our microbiome, our skin’s ecosystem of bacteria, and keep a healthy skin barrier function, as well as yeast peptide to protect the skin’s stores of moisture. It’s fabulous for all skin types – even oily skin that’s seeking hydration.

Murad Prebiotic 3-in-1 MultiMist (€30,theskinnerd.com)