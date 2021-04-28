Sonya Lennon ‘honoured’ to model new collection - and bring it for a dip in the sea

Irish design duo Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney are well known for promoting equality, empowerment and confidence in women. Nothing sends a stronger message about this ethos than their latest collection for Dunnes Stores.

Sonya, 52, says she feels privileged to model Lennon Courtney’s new looks and be the face of the campaign.

“I'm very honoured to be modelling the collection at the age of 52, standing up for women who are a little bit older who are saying it's not over, it's only just beginning,” she says.

“There's something that happens to you when you turn 50, you realise that you actually have half a century of knowledge and experience behind you. That has to be worth something. The next 50 years is about putting that to use.”

Sonya Lennon: 'For the shoot, we thought let's just get to the sea and go to our happy place'.

Their S/S 2021 release is called ‘The Bold and Beautiful Collection’ and features “fluid shapes in flattering silhouettes” - so it seems only right that their fluidity is shown in a fully immersed setting.

For the collection’s photoshoot, Sonya and Brendan brought a selection of their latest looks to their happy place - the beach.

“Myself and Brendan are, believe it or not, both very outdoorsy, we both love the sea and we love hiking,” Sonya says.

“We love sea swimming, and for the shoot, we thought let's just get to the sea and go to our happy place.”

During the shoot, Sonya immersed herself in the sea and the fun she felt is evident in the pictures.

“We don't take ourselves too seriously. Fun is one of our favourite things in life, and that's what it's all about. It's about having the confidence to do what you want to do, regardless of what people think.”

Sonya Lennon: 'We don't take ourselves too seriously'

Sonya says they wanted to emphasise that women do not need an event to dress up. Their collection could be worn as easily to a wedding as it could to a grocery shop in Dunnes.

“We wanted to photograph the collection in a way that shows that it's not necessarily about dressing up to go to fancy places, it's about being where you're happiest.”

Mood boosting is a strong theme in Lennon Courtney’s collection and Sonya says they knew women needed a burst of colour.

“We believe in the power of optimism, the power of colour and the power of how clothes can make you feel. There was a lot of caution around going bold with the collection but we felt that there was that that was the only way. That's what we do. We needed to have the confidence to share that confidence with our woman.

Sonya Lennon: 'We believe in the power of optimism'

“Looking around the marketplace, a lot of what's out there is super neutral, very low key, not making a statement: very safe. We know if a woman wants that she can find it, but we know she doesn't.

"We know she has had enough. We know she put herself last. We know she's ready to get excited again and have a bit of fun. Even though we're still restricted in what we can do, we still want to feel good about ourselves, so that was really the motivation.”

The Bold and Beautiful Collection launches today and is available at Dunnes Stores.