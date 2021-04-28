10 ways to cleanse your fashion palate before the summer

Neutrals have become an amuse-bouche of sorts for your wardrobe, giving it the palate cleanse it deserves.
Neutrals at Holzweiler: one for more muted palates

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Remember, opting for minimalist-friendly hues doesn’t make for a dull wardrobe. 

Instead, think of it as adding a subtle sophistication to your look. 

Take inspiration from the runways of Boss and Hermès where introverted style made a sartorial statement.

Neutrals at Holzweiler.

Neutrals at Holzweiler.

Get The Look: Reset the tone this season with a neutral palate as seen at Nordic label Holzweiler.

Ribbed Knit Skirt, €89, Cos

Ribbed Knit Skirt, €89, Cos

Natural Instinct: The understated allure of a neutral ribbed knit skirt will elevate your style to envy status, €89, Cos.

Trousers, €119, Uterque

Trousers, €119, Uterque

Ray Of Light: Consider pale yellow as an unexpected step towards a neutral palate, €99, Uterqüe.

Tote Bag, €99, Arket

Tote Bag, €99, Arket

In Neutral: Keep accessories in the neutral zone for maximum use, €99, Arket.

Shirt Dress, €500, Philip Lim at Zalando

Shirt Dress, €500, Philip Lim at Zalando

Simply The Best: There is nothing more effortlessly chic than a shirt-dress – add a subtle stripe for spring vibes, €500, Philip Lim at Zalando.

Trench Coat, €110, M&S

Trench Coat, €110, M&S

#ieloves - Rain Or Shine: Make your way through all the weather spells this season has to offer with the trusty mac, €110, M&S.

Hoodie, €26.99, ShaunaMaria

Hoodie, €26.99, ShaunaMaria

Pebble Dash: Take the chill off spring days at the beach with a statement hoodie, €26, Shauna Maria.

Ballerina Shoe, €39.95, Zara

Ballerina Shoe, €39.95, Zara

To The Barre: What was once Kate Moss’s shoe of choice is now making its official comeback – time to get those toes en pointe, €39.95, Zara.

Blush Marl Popper Tunic, €45, Oxendales

Blush Marl Popper Tunic, €45, Oxendales

Beyond The Pale: Forget beige – for extra definition choose blush as your new neutral, €45, Oxendales.

Bodysuit, €20, Weekday

Bodysuit, €20, Weekday

Coffee Break: Take the minimalist approach to the bodysuit trend with a coffee infused tone, €20, Weekday.

