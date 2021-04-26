Oscars 2021 fashion: We rate 10 of the best and worst looks from the red carpet

God bless the Oscars for bringing some much-needed glamour back into our lives. After a grim year, the glitz and dazzle of a Hollywood red carpet is just the escapism we need. Thankfully the celebs got the dress code memo that casual dressing was not cool. In true La La Land form we were treated to a sartorial showcase of some unforgettable looks and well some we really would rather forget.
All hail the style Queen that is Zendaya. Sent to us from the fashion gods, Zendaya makes the midriff this season’s must-have accessory.
A knock out dress for all the right reasons, King makes the statement sleeve red-carpet-ready – this is power dressing at its best.
Harking back to old-school Hollywood glamour, Bakalova stuns in an ethereal dress made for a modern-day princess.
A plunging neckline offset with subtle feather details gives the androgynous tuxedo a feminine touch.
It may not have been the biggest or most show-stopping dress of the evening but sometimes the subtle approach makes a bigger
There is a whiff of the meringue type ‘80s debs dress going on here. While we love a puff-sleeve the quality street look is taking it a bit too far.
Kirby proves that pale is not always interesting especially when it’s teamed with a Morticia Addams hue of red lipstick.
A veteran of questionable red carpet looks, Close unfortunately continues to disappoint on the style front in a noughties trend that should never be resurrected.
Day may have been going for gold here but this barely-there metal dress is not a red carpet winner.
Definitely not pretty in pink – sorry Halle but the strawberry hue was a washout. As too was the lockdown style, DIY fringe cut.