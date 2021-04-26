Oscars 2021 fashion: We rate 10 of the best and worst looks from the red carpet

Colour, glamour and the whiff of a meringue-style debs dress from the 1980s, the first socially distant Oscars gave us all the fashion moments we were looking for
The glitz and dazzle of a Hollywood red carpet is just the escapism we needed.

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 05:57
Paula Byrnes @stylewhisperer

God bless the Oscars for bringing some much-needed glamour back into our lives. After a grim year, the glitz and dazzle of a Hollywood red carpet is just the escapism we need. Thankfully the celebs got the dress code memo that casual dressing was not cool. In true La La Land form we were treated to a sartorial showcase of some unforgettable looks and well some we really would rather forget.

The best looks from the night

Zendaya wearing Valentino Couture

All hail the style Queen that is Zendaya. Sent to us from the fashion gods, Zendaya makes the midriff this season’s must-have accessory.

Regina King wearing Louis Vuitton

A knock out dress for all the right reasons, King makes the statement sleeve red-carpet-ready – this is power dressing at its best.

Maria Bakalova in Louis Vuitton

Harking back to old-school Hollywood glamour, Bakalova stuns in an ethereal dress made for a modern-day princess.

Tiara Thomas in Custom Jovana Louis

A plunging neckline offset with subtle feather details gives the androgynous tuxedo a feminine touch.

Margot Robbie in Chanel

It may not have been the biggest or most show-stopping dress of the evening but sometimes the subtle approach makes a bigger 

Our least favourite looks from the night

Angela Bassett wearing Alberta Ferretti

There is a whiff of the meringue type ‘80s debs dress going on here. While we love a puff-sleeve the quality street look is taking it a bit too far.

Vanessa Kirby wearing Gucci

Kirby proves that pale is not always interesting especially when it’s teamed with a Morticia Addams hue of red lipstick.

Glenn Close wearing Armani Prive

A veteran of questionable red carpet looks, Close unfortunately continues to disappoint on the style front in a noughties trend that should never be resurrected.

Andra Day wearing Vera Wang Haute

Day may have been going for gold here but this barely-there metal dress is not a red carpet winner.

Halle Berry in Dolce & Gabbana

Definitely not pretty in pink – sorry Halle but the strawberry hue was a washout. As too was the lockdown style, DIY fringe cut.

