Oscars 2021 fashion: We rate 10 of the best and worst looks from the red carpet

God bless the Oscars for bringing some much-needed glamour back into our lives. After a grim year, the glitz and dazzle of a Hollywood red carpet is just the escapism we need. Thankfully the celebs got the dress code memo that casual dressing was not cool. In true La La Land form we were treated to a sartorial showcase of some unforgettable looks and well some we really would rather forget.

The best looks from the night