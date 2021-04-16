Cover your lockdown grey hair with these headbands from Irish makers 

These stunning Carolina hairbands (€35) are designed by Bernie Murphy and made from beautiful Donegal Tweed from local Donegal mills. www.berniemurphy.com

This vintage-style lightweight turban (€20) comes in lots of designs and is ideal for slipping on before a work meeting. www.alittleidea.com

Hand-embroidered with Swarovski gems, the Jade headband (€185) from One Dame Lane can be custom made to suit your taste. www.onedamelane.com

Alison Roe's Lottie headbands (€35) are handmade in Tipperary and finished with a jaunty top knot. www.alisonroe.ie

A brand new collaboration from Emily Jean Atelier and Sharejoy. The material features a purple colourway with pops of yellow and a star pattern in keeping with ShareJoy’s signature star logo. €65 from www.depop.com/sharejoy

Available to display Empowered or the Irish version Éifeachtach, this silk scarf (€65) from Susannah Grogan is the perfect size for a chic hair covering. www.susannaghgrogan.com

This padded headband from Aisling Kavanagh (€40) has plenty of height for added impact. www.aislingkavanagh.com