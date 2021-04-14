Pippa O'Connor launches new spring line that's perfect for summer

As a mum of two young boys, Pippa O' Connor Ormand knows all about how to dress for comfort, without sacrificing style.

Her breezy lockdown looks, beloved by her 408k Instagram followers, have been all about cosy jumpers, versatile jackets, and staple pieces that can be worn time and time again.

All of which feature in her latest work-from-home inspired collection for her brand POCO by Pippa which drops tomorrow.

“My go-to wardrobe staples have changed in the past year now that we’re working from home more, so I have a newfound love for loungewear,” says the blogger and businesswoman.

Former model Pippa O' Connor sold 50k pairs of her POCO jeans in the first 16 months of launching the brand.

“This season, we’re launching The WFH collection, which is made up of the perfect mix of comfy sweatshirts and hoodies that are both chic and versatile. The addition of our new pastel shades in this collection will also inject a bit of fun and style to any stay-at-home ensemble.”

The spring/summer collection is launching at the perfect time, as the sun continues to peer out from behind the clouds and we pack away our chunky jumpers and winter coats.

The Coat (€130) is one of POCO's best sellers.

The cheery-hued springtime pieces are perfect for off-duty wardrobes and can be used for layering, colour-blocking, or they can be added to your current rotation of cosy at-home items.

The launch includes four new essentials in a host of springtime shades, such as a gorgeous patterned blazer (€80) available in three different colours, and a flowing khaki trench coat (€130).

“At this time of year, I’m always excited to welcome all things bright – from pastel hues to fresh prints – with open arms,” says Pippa. “The addition of a new piece like the coat in pink or blue can give your entire wardrobe a new lease of life.”

The Blazer is the perfect day to night item (€80).

The coat Pippa is referring to is a new take on an already successful piece, which was released by POCO last autumn. The longline, double-breasted jacket (€130) can be purchased in pink, blue or grey and is perfect for dressing up the newly released 'WFH Sweatshirt' (€40), available in cotton pink, lavender, and pastel green or blue.

The Sweatshirt (€40) is available in four different shades.

The design of the collarless sweatshirt is reminiscent of Pippa's recent collaboration with Irish designer Lucy Nagle. The cashmere pieces were snapped up by customers, much like POCO's popular jean collection, which sold 50k pairs in its first 16 months of business.

You can buy the new collection from Thursday, April 15, at www.pocobypippa.com.