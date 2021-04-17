Weekend Loves: art auctions, literature festivals, fancy flat shoes, and boutique shopping

Work smarter not harder with a StandUp workstation by Think Design

Stand up desk by Think Design

Humans weren't designed to sit all day and many of us are sitting more than we should. A solution to the problem is the StandUp workstation from award-winning company Think Design.

The StandUp transforms any table or counter into an adjustable standing desk and assembles and flat-packs in seconds without tools. Designed and made in Dublin from 18mm birch plywood, the StandUp is available in a regular and wide size. Prices start at €149.

One native Irish tree is planted by Trees to the Land for every StandUp sold and the company also makes cool side tables and plant stands worth checking out.

HappySelf: Mindful journaling for contented kids

HappySelf Journal for kids

Available for different age groups, HappySelf journals are beautifully designed just for kids, with prompts to help nurture gratitude, a positive outlook and healthy habits.

Designed to help boost positivity, kindness, self-esteem and resilience, they contain daily checklists, positive quotes and ‘emojis of the day’ to encourage self-reflection.

HappySelf Junior Journal (age 6 - 12) and HappySelf Journal (age 12+). €24.90, eu.happyselfjournal.com

Retail therapy with new brands and services at Kildare Village

New season at Kildare Village

Kildare Village has launched new shopping experiences allowing customers to book virtual appointments with their favourite boutique or one-to-one virtual personal styling appointments.

Any purchases can be delivered within two working days and these services will continue even after restrictions lift.

There are several new brands at the village including Tods, Jimmy Choo, Eleventy and Tory Burch, and phase-three later this year will see more exciting brands, restaurants and creative events come to the village.

tbvsc.com/kildare-village/en and on Instagram: @kildarevillage.

SCOOP up artwork for a great cause

An artwork by Eoin McCormack available in the SCOOP art auction

The SCOOP Art Auction 2021 is a live four-day art auction of 350+ artworks to raise funds for displaced young people in Ireland and abroad.

Last year’s auction raised €88,600 for the SCOOP Foundation — the education-focused NGO founded by brothers Andrew and Calvin Sweeney. Artists will benefit this year too with the SCOOP Artists’ Fund splitting 50% of the profits with the artists themselves.

The auction will be held in The Copper House Gallery and hosted live online through the Invaluable website and app. Curated by David Archbold, artists include Maser, ACHES, Leah Hewson, DUDA, Linda Brownlee, Gráinne Nagle and Colm MacAthlaoich.

Worn Stories on Netflix — the meaning behind the clothes in our closets

Politician Frederica Wilson in Worn Stories.

Worn Stories on Netflix opens the closets of a diverse group of people to reveal a treasure-trove of tales.

A pair of boots that symbolises survival, a dress that’s come to stand for recovery, or a uniform that reaffirms an identity, the series illuminates the lives of the wearers through stories about their cherished clothing.

Funny, tragic, poignant, and celebratory, each episode features a mix of interviews from cultural figures and talented storytellers. Animated sequences and archival footage help bring these touching yarns to life.

Cúirt International Festival of Literature online in April 2021

Mona Eltahawy - appearing online at Cuirt Festival

This year’s Cúirt International Festival of Literature takes place online from April 21st to 25th celebrating the abundance and quality of contemporary literature.

A diverse programme of events both live and prerecorded, audiences are invited to ‘pay what you can’ and to take part in the conversation.

Events include conversations with authors Emma Dabiri ( Don’t Touch My Hair and What White People Can Do Next); The State of Her: the Future for Irish Feminism with authors Louise O’Neill and Caeilinn Hogan and· Necessary Sins Mona Eltahawy (pictured here) and Leila Slimani on the intersection of feminism and the Arab and Muslim worlds.

Put a spring in your step with shoes from Nicky Hoyne

Nicki Hoyne shoes

Designer Nicki Hoyne is leaping into footwear with the launch of a new range of pointed toe flats. Designed to add a touch of style to the everyday, the shoes are available in eight delicious colourways and various finishes including croc-embossed and glitter.

Each style option features a colourful tassel to add joie de vivre to your feet. The shoes are made from leather and the glitter is made from 40% recycled plastic. Made in Europe, the shoes are available in sizes EU37 to 42. From €190