Want to wear colour but don't know where to start? Try these key pieces

Feeling a bit lacklustre? Try wearing a smile on your sleeve with this season’s positive colour palette. Prepare to leave lockdown beige in the shade with eleven easy ways to wear them
Want to wear colour but don't know where to start? Try these key pieces

Bright lights: colour is a sartorial mood booster.

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 07:00
Annmarie O’Connor

New Balance sneakers, Zalando, €90.

See by Chloé dress, Zalando, €310.

Plaited raffia sandals, Uterqüe, €129.

Statement frill swing dress, ME + EM, €345.

Polo knit vest, Uterqüe, €89.

Oversized linen shirt, COS, €69.

‘Danni’ suede clutch bag, L.K.Bennett, €170.

Oversized cotton shirt, Zara, €79.95.

Striped ‘Holzer’ scarf, L.K.Bennett, €105.

Drawstring elasticated waist trousers, Zara, €39.95.

Style Notes 

Tune into tunics 

Ankle-skimming tunics make lovely layering pieces over jeans and a crop top or worn buttoned loose as a dress with your favourite flats.

Nice accent 

Scared of head-to-toe hues? A little goes a long way. Consider collars, sunglasses, and Zoom-worthy scarves as low-fi options.

Comfort is king 

 Co-opt the lockdown comfort mantra with colourful iterations of sneakers, swishy dresses, and roomy silhouettes.

Mellow yellow

The happiest of colours, yellow is said to calm butterflies and stress-related tension, while encouraging personal power and positivity.

Read More

How to look as effortlessly stylish as Amy Huberman in polka dots

More in this section

27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards The best-dressed stars from last night's SAG awards
Teenage girl with acne problem holding chocolate bar against pink background. Young beautiful Woman Acne Problem Face with Choco The Skin Nerd: How to tackle post-chocolate spots
How to look as effortlessly stylish as Amy Huberman in polka dots How to look as effortlessly stylish as Amy Huberman in polka dots
#iestyle
Want to wear colour but don't know where to start? Try these key pieces

Ten ways to keep your wardrobe in the pink this Spring

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices