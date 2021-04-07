Want to wear colour but don't know where to start? Try these key pieces

New Balance sneakers, Zalando, €90.

See by Chloé dress, Zalando, €310.

Plaited raffia sandals, Uterqüe, €129.

Statement frill swing dress, ME + EM, €345.

Polo knit vest, Uterqüe, €89.

Oversized linen shirt, COS, €69.

‘Danni’ suede clutch bag, L.K.Bennett, €170.

Oversized cotton shirt, Zara, €79.95.

Striped ‘Holzer’ scarf, L.K.Bennett, €105.

Drawstring elasticated waist trousers, Zara, €39.95.

Style Notes

Tune into tunics

Ankle-skimming tunics make lovely layering pieces over jeans and a crop top or worn buttoned loose as a dress with your favourite flats.

Nice accent

Scared of head-to-toe hues? A little goes a long way. Consider collars, sunglasses, and Zoom-worthy scarves as low-fi options.

Comfort is king

Co-opt the lockdown comfort mantra with colourful iterations of sneakers, swishy dresses, and roomy silhouettes.

Mellow yellow

The happiest of colours, yellow is said to calm butterflies and stress-related tension, while encouraging personal power and positivity.