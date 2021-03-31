How to look as effortlessly stylish as Amy Huberman in polka dots

Not many prints boast the eclectic lineage as the humble polka dot. From its boho-folk dance roots to Minnie Mouse’s 1920s debut; Dior’s ‘New Look’ and rockabilly cosplay, iterations abound.

Small wonder it circles back every season. Although crisp monochrome classics abide, for spring expect a quieter sensibility, grounded in earthy carob, cream, and caramel tones.