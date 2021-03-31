How to look as effortlessly stylish as Amy Huberman in polka dots

Easy ways for anyone to wear the classic print this spring
How to look as effortlessly stylish as Amy Huberman in polka dots

Amy Huberman wearing a classic monochrome polka dot look. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Not many prints boast the eclectic lineage as the humble polka dot. From its boho-folk dance roots to Minnie Mouse’s 1920s debut; Dior’s ‘New Look’ and rockabilly cosplay, iterations abound. 

Small wonder it circles back every season. Although crisp monochrome classics abide, for spring expect a quieter sensibility, grounded in earthy carob, cream, and caramel tones. 

Want to get spotted for the right reasons? Then circle back to these ten easy ways to wear the print.

‘Lena’ polka dot jumpsuit; ‘Gracie’ leather belt; ‘Pembrooke’ polka dot loafer 

'Lena' polka dot jumpsuit, €535_ 'Gracie' leather belt, €115_ 'Pembrooke' polka dot loafer_ €205, L.K.Bennett

‘Lena’ polka dot jumpsuit, €535_ ‘Gracie’ leather belt, €115_ ‘Pembrooke’ polka dot loafer_ €205, L.K.Bennett

Jumpsuit, €535; belt, €115; loafer, €205, L.K.Bennett 

Frame belted polka-dot ‘Cady’ jacket

The Outnet, was €579, now €318

The Outnet, was €579, now €318

The Outnet, was €579; now €318 

Regina Pyo ‘Sibylle’ draped two-tone crepe midi dress

The Outnet, was €892, now €358

The Outnet, was €892, now €358

The Outnet, was €892; now €358 

Fitted pleated mulberry silk top

& Other Stories, €129

& Other Stories, €129

& Other Stories, €129 

MHL by Margaret Howell 

Washed waxed cotton sou’wester, €75; silk twill oversized spot scarf, €100, bridle belt, €160; big spot cotton classical shirt €445; summer wool deep pleat trouser, €550, Margaret Howell (shirt and scarf available late April). Photo: Mark Kean.

Peter Pan collar dress

Uterque, €139

Uterque, €139

Uterqüe, €139 

‘Heather’ midaxi dress

Rixo, €523

Rixo, €523

Rixo, €523 

Zimmerman flared twill trousers

Matches Fashion, €485

Matches Fashion, €485

Matches Fashion, €485 

Printed cotton skirt

Mango, €49.99

Mango, €49.99

Mango, €49.99 

‘Mariel’ bag

L.K.Bennett, €175

L.K.Bennett, €175

L.K.Bennett, €175 

STYLE NOTES:

  • SPLICE IT: Create visual interest with contrast panelling like Rixo’s ‘Heather’ midaxi dress.
  • TAILOR-MADE: Too demure? Diffuse a dotty print with canny tailored pieces like a blazer, sharp collar or Oxford shirt.
  • PRINTS CHARMING: Mix different size dots in the same colourway or conversely with a contrasting stripe or floral print.
  • SIZE MATTERS: Bigger busted? Keep the ladies in proportion with a larger-sized polka dot pattern.

