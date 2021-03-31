How to look as effortlessly stylish as Amy Huberman in polka dots

Not many prints boast the eclectic lineage as the humble polka dot. From its boho-folk dance roots to Minnie Mouse’s 1920s debut; Dior’s ‘New Look’ and rockabilly cosplay, iterations abound.
Small wonder it circles back every season. Although crisp monochrome classics abide, for spring expect a quieter sensibility, grounded in earthy carob, cream, and caramel tones.
Want to get spotted for the right reasons? Then circle back to these ten easy ways to wear the print.
Jumpsuit, €535; belt, €115; loafer, €205, L.K.Bennett
The Outnet, was €579; now €318
The Outnet, was €892; now €358
& Other Stories, €129
Washed waxed cotton sou’wester, €75; silk twill oversized spot scarf, €100, bridle belt, €160; big spot cotton classical shirt €445; summer wool deep pleat trouser, €550, Margaret Howell (shirt and scarf available late April). Photo: Mark Kean.
Uterqüe, €139
Rixo, €523
Matches Fashion, €485
Mango, €49.99
L.K.Bennett, €175
- Create visual interest with contrast panelling like Rixo’s ‘Heather’ midaxi dress.
- Too demure? Diffuse a dotty print with canny tailored pieces like a blazer, sharp collar or Oxford shirt.
- Mix different size dots in the same colourway or conversely with a contrasting stripe or floral print.
- Bigger busted? Keep the ladies in proportion with a larger-sized polka dot pattern.