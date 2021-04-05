The best-dressed stars from last night's SAG awards

The Screen Actors Guild awards often get overlooked this time of year as their more glamorous counterpart, the Academy Awards, lurk around the corner.
The SAGs, however, are the only actor awards voted on entirely by the actors themselves and the stars of the 2020 screen shone last night at the pre-taped Hollywood ceremony.
While we wait to watch the events at this side of the pond, with a screening of the show airing on RTÉ 2 tonight at 10:15pm, there is plenty of glam to catch up on, after the stars stepped out via Zoom to show off their enviable outfits from their even more enviable homes.
British actress Lily Collins donned a stunningworthy cap-sleeved Georges Hobeika dress from her California home last night. While the Netflix star wasn’t nominated herself this year, she did announce the list of nominees last month and presented an award via Zoom.
Thestar was radiant in Louis Vuitton for the virtual ceremony, where she was nominated for her role in
🕺🏻 @gucci— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) April 5, 2021
Congratulations, Daniel Kaluuya! I’m honored to have been nominated amongst such an incredible group of artists 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @SAGawards pic.twitter.com/qLeiDLxZ4Q
The ever-fashionable Jared Leto rarely disappoints on the red carpet, even the virtual one, where he stepped out in Gucci to celebrate his nomination for a supporting role in
#SAGAwards are going swimmingly...#MermaidVibesAlways🧜🏾♀️🏊🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/FR7xm8b2ln— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 4, 2021
Kerry Washington took mermaid vibes to a new level last night, posing poolside in a fabulous royal blue beaded Etro dress and cap.
Leslie Odom Jr brightened up the virtual room in Berluti while celebrating his nomination for.
Leslie Odom, Jr. photographed by Leigh Kelly for the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Ko6zjWH2K0— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 4, 2021
Cynthia Erivo, who presented an award last night, is topping best-dressed lists across the board for her perfectly fitted Alexander McQueen gown.
Glenn Close, nominated for her role in
The inimitable Glenn Close, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Film, captures the magic of the red carpet at home for the #SAGAwards.— Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) April 5, 2021
Glenn wears the #odlrfall2021 jasper pleated chiffon caftan.
Photographed by Seonaid B. Campbell
Styled by Chloe Hartstein pic.twitter.com/PMJ23UPwNE
, posed radiantly in a royal red Oscar de La Renta frock.
Nicole Kidman looks breathtaking at the #SAGAwards tonight. pic.twitter.com/7F3rep7cC0— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 4, 2021
star looked breathtaking in Armani Privé last night.
📸 • Regé-Jean Page pour les #SAGAwards. Habillé par la maison Louis Vuitton. pic.twitter.com/byhdsUo1Eg— BRIDGERTON France (@BridgertonFR) April 5, 2021
Thishearthrob has been making headlines this week, following the announcement that he won’t be returning to the Netflix series next season. He celebrated his last performance as the Duke in Louis Vuitton last night.
Josh O’Connor is ready for the SAG awards. Best of luck @JoshOConnor15 💙 pic.twitter.com/urSnVb4yVB— Best of Josh O’Connor (@JoshOConnorBest) April 4, 2021
Josh O’ Connor, who we know better as Prince Charles these days, looked devilishly handsome last night, as the royals might say.
Unsurprisingly, this Hollywood stalwart stole the show wearing Badgley Mischka.
Our own Nicola Coughlan took some inspiration from the darker side of hercharacter for last night’s look, stunning in a black Christian Siriano gown.