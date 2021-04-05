The best-dressed stars from last night's SAG awards

The Screen Actors Guild awards often get overlooked this time of year as their more glamorous counterpart, the Academy Awards, lurk around the corner.

The SAGs, however, are the only actor awards voted on entirely by the actors themselves and the stars of the 2020 screen shone last night at the pre-taped Hollywood ceremony.

While we wait to watch the events at this side of the pond, with a screening of the show airing on RTÉ 2 tonight at 10:15pm, there is plenty of glam to catch up on, after the stars stepped out via Zoom to show off their enviable outfits from their even more enviable homes.

Lily Collins in Georges Hobeika

Lily Collins posing at her Ojai, California, home. Picture: Megan Gray via Getty Images

British actress Lily Collins donned a stunning Emily in Paris worthy cap-sleeved Georges Hobeika dress from her California home last night. While the Netflix star wasn’t nominated herself this year, she did announce the list of nominees last month and presented an award via Zoom.

Viola Davis in a Louis Vuitton

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis during the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Getty Images

The How To Get Away With Murder star was radiant in Louis Vuitton for the virtual ceremony, where she was nominated for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Jared Leto in Gucci

🕺🏻 @gucci



Congratulations, Daniel Kaluuya! I’m honored to have been nominated amongst such an incredible group of artists 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @SAGawards pic.twitter.com/qLeiDLxZ4Q — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) April 5, 2021

The ever-fashionable Jared Leto rarely disappoints on the red carpet, even the virtual one, where he stepped out in Gucci to celebrate his nomination for a supporting role in The Little Things.

Kerry Washington in Etro

Kerry Washington took mermaid vibes to a new level last night, posing poolside in a fabulous royal blue beaded Etro dress and cap.

Leslie Odom Jr in Berluti

Leslie Odom Jr. from his home at last night's awards. Picture: Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr brightened up the virtual room in Berluti while celebrating his nomination for One Night in Miami.

Leslie Odom, Jr. photographed by Leigh Kelly for the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Ko6zjWH2K0 — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 4, 2021

Cynthia Erivo in Alexander McQueen

Cynthia Erivo at last night's pre-tapes ceremony.

Cynthia Erivo, who presented an award last night, is topping best-dressed lists across the board for her perfectly fitted Alexander McQueen gown.

Glenn Close in Oscar de La Renta

Hillbilly Elegy

Glenn Close, nominated for her role in

The inimitable Glenn Close, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Film, captures the magic of the red carpet at home for the #SAGAwards.



Glenn wears the #odlrfall2021 jasper pleated chiffon caftan.



Photographed by Seonaid B. Campbell

Styled by Chloe Hartstein pic.twitter.com/PMJ23UPwNE — Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) April 5, 2021

, posed radiantly in a royal red Oscar de La Renta frock.

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

Nicole Kidman looks breathtaking at the #SAGAwards tonight. pic.twitter.com/7F3rep7cC0 — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 4, 2021

The Undoing star looked breathtaking in Armani Privé last night.

Regé-Jean Page in Louis Vuitton

📸 • Regé-Jean Page pour les #SAGAwards. Habillé par la maison Louis Vuitton. pic.twitter.com/byhdsUo1Eg — BRIDGERTON France (@BridgertonFR) April 5, 2021

This Bridgerton hearthrob has been making headlines this week, following the announcement that he won’t be returning to the Netflix series next season. He celebrated his last performance as the Duke in Louis Vuitton last night.

Josh O’ Connor in Loewe

Josh O’Connor is ready for the SAG awards. Best of luck @JoshOConnor15 💙 pic.twitter.com/urSnVb4yVB — Best of Josh O’Connor (@JoshOConnorBest) April 4, 2021

The Crown’s Josh O’ Connor, who we know better as Prince Charles these days, looked devilishly handsome last night, as the royals might say.

Helen Mirren in Badgley Mischka

Helen Mirren showing off her look for the 27th SAG awards. Picture: Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, this Hollywood stalwart stole the show wearing Badgley Mischka.

Nicola Coughlan in Christian Siriano

Nicole Coughlan posing from home for the 27th SAG Awards. Picture: Nicola Coughlan/ Instagram

Our own Nicola Coughlan took some inspiration from the darker side of her Bridgerton character for last night’s look, stunning in a black Christian Siriano gown.