Dame Helen Mirren reveals she had a ‘bit of a meeting’ with a bear in Nevada

Dame Helen Mirren reveals she had a ‘bit of a meeting’ with a bear in Nevada
Dame Helen Mirren revealed she had a ‘bit of a meeting’ with a bear in Nevada (SAG Awards via AP)
Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 05:59
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dame Helen Mirren revealed she had a “bit of a meeting” with a bear in Nevada.

The Oscar-winning actress, 75, appeared as a presenter during the Screen Actors Guild Awards and shared some anecdotes about her life in the US.

Dame Helen said she has “got into nature big time” with film director husband Taylor Hackford and revealed she confronted a bear.

“I did have a bit of a meeting with a bear,” the star said during the virtual ceremony.

“I was so excited to see a bear, but then, of course, you can’t allow bears to get too familiar with human beings because they are wild animals. So, I chased him away.”

He was a “smaller bear”, according to Dame Helen and she was easily able to move him on.

According to the actress, she said: “You naughty bear, go on. Off you go.”

Dame Helen also joked the awards she won over a glittering career have been having a “steamy affair”.

She won an Oscar for The Queen and has three SAG Awards.

Dame Helen said: “My theory is that my SAG Award is having a very, very steamy affair with my Oscar. I catch them together and I swear to God that I haven’t put them together.”

She also delivered blunt advice to young actors.

Dame Helen said: “Be on time and don’t be an arsehole.”

More in this section

Minari star Youn Yuh-jung makes history with win at SAG Awards Minari star Youn Yuh-jung makes history with win at SAG Awards
27th Annual SAG Awards All the winners from the Screen Actors Guild Awards
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 - London Trial Of The Chicago 7 takes top prize at the SAG Awards
sagmirrenplace: uk
Dame Helen Mirren reveals she had a ‘bit of a meeting’ with a bear in Nevada

Jason Sudeikis makes feminist statement with Gucci jumper at SAG Awards

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices