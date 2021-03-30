The Skin Nerd: How to give yourself a DIY facial at home

You could be a facialist in training. Salons are sadly off-limits for the foreseeable, but a weekly DIY facial might be just the trick for perking up dull skin and indulging in some me-time sans any mini hoomans or technology.

In essence, an at-home facial is all about boosting your core skincare regime to accomplish your skin goals. Perhaps one week your facial is targeted toward regulating sebum production, the next restoring radiance. Listen to your skin and switch up the products depending on what your skin needs.

I would recommend giving yourself a facial in the evening so your skincare can assist with your skin’s night-time processes. As we snooze our skin speeds up cell renewal, removes dead skin cells, and repairs cellular damage from the daily onslaught of UV rays and free radical activity.

A blank canvas is essential which means a double cleanse should always be our first step. The Cleanse Off Mitt (€6.50) is my pre-cleanser of choice as its microfibre material gently sweeps away makeup, sebum (aka oil), pollution, and SPF. I would then go in with the Declare Probiotic Skin Solution Gentle Cleansing Emulsion (€25) which contains prebiotics and probiotics to balance the pH of the skin.

Massage the cleanser into skin with firm, circular, outward motions, and make sure you get into the nooks and crannies of your face. That means around the creases of your nose, behind the ears, through your eyelashes and eyebrows, and on the chin which is a common spot for maskne.

Next up, exfoliation. Now you could get your acid or enzymes on (never a grit or scrub, that’s a skin sin) in the form of a cleanser, toner, serum, or face mask. I’ve been enjoying the Environ Focus Care Clarity+ Sebu-Clear Masque (€54) which combines lactic acid and salicylic acid to encourage dead skin cells to slough off easier. It also contains tea tree oil which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to speeds up wound healing.

My skin often feels taut and tight after exfoliating which makes spritz o'clock even more satisfying. By that, I mean using a hydrating facial mist like the Caudalie Beauty Elixir (€12.50). It’s enriched with glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture from the atmosphere into the skin.

While the skin is still damp, and this is the fun part, use your finger pads to gently tap the surface of your skin in upwards and downwards motions. It’s a form of massage called tapotement that’s fabulous for soothing tired muscles and boosting blood circulation for plump, fresh skin.

A winning combination of exfoliation, hydration, and facial massaging allows the following serums to penetrate even deeper. I've been using the Skin Formulas Hydra Serum (€50) as it contains three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to penetrate the skin at different levels for maximum hydration.

For a pampering treat, I’ll then use the Gua Shua Jade Facial Tool (€22.95) to flush away lymphatic drainage. Always use the tool after applying a serum or moisturiser so it can glide across the skin easier. I start from the centre of the face and lightly drag outwards in long sweeping motions across the cheeks, jaw, and forehead.

In my nerdie opinion, a weekly at-home facial pampers your skin and provides much-need stress relief from the daily grind. Combine with a soothing facial massage, gorgeous candle, and cosy loungewear for a truly dreamy experience.

The Nerdie Pick

The YonKa 10% Glyconight Masque contains 10% glycolic acid

Wake up to smooth, renewed skin with the YonKa 10% Glyconight Masque overnight peel mask. It contains 10% glycolic acid – a water-soluble exfoliating acid with a small molecular size – that penetrates deep into the stratum corneum (aka outermost layer of skin) to unstick the glue keeping dead skin cells attached.

Glycolic acid is gentle enough for most skin types, although we’d advise sensitive skinned hoomans and mamas-to-be use the overnight mask once a week. Apply a thin layer to double-cleansed skin and rinse off with tepid water once you rise and shine in the morning. Et voila!

YonKa 10% Glyconight Masque (€49.20)