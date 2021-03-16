The Skin Nerd: Why morning and evening skincare should differ

Our morning and evening skincare regimes should be a little different. Your morning skincare preps and protects skin for the day ahead, while your evening routine repairs and rejuvenates to assist our skin's night-time processes. When we're sleeping our skin is on a mission to un-do daily cellular damage, ramp up cell renewal rates, and boost collagen production.

For me, a morning skincare regime is all about cleansing and shielding the skin. Our faces battle a barrage of aggressors in the form of UV rays, pollution, makeup, and grime on the daily — it's essential we protect it from damage.

A morning cleanse divides many skin experts, but I believe it's vital for whisking away dead skin cells and sebum (aka oil) that has accumulated overnight to prime skin for skincare that follows.

I'd use something gentle like the IMAGE Ormedic Balancing Facial Cleanser (€38,theskinnerd.com). It's suitable for all skin types, balances the pH of your skin, and contains a blend of soothing aloe vera, green tea extract for antioxidant protection, and hyaluronic acid to replenish the moisture that's been lost while we're sleeping.

A serum that's crammed with antioxidants is a morning essential. Serums with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, will provide protection against the daily onslaught of free radicals caused by UV damage and pollution. The ASAP Skincare Super C Serum (€65, asapskincare.ie) contains a high concentration of vitamin C that's suitable for all skin types, although it might irritate active acne.

Of course, daily SPF is a must for shielding the skin from UV rays — come rain, shine, or duvet day. The Murad City Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 50 (€56 theskinnerd.com) is a real heavy hitter as it'll protect skin from UVA, UVB, blue light from devices, pollution and infrared radiation — common offenders for accelerating skin ageing.

Now on to our evening regime. Time to ditch SPF and whip out skincare with exfoliating acids and high concentrations of vitamin A. We use these powerhouse ingredients only at night-time because they make skin more sensitive to UV exposure.

I would always begin with a double cleanse. Unlike in the morning when your face has only touched your pillow, by night-time our skin has had to contend with makeup, sebum, SPF, and pollution. Use a pre-cleansing tool like the Cleanse Off Mitt (€6.50, theskinnerd.com) to take away the day, and then alternate between your morning cleanser or an active cleanser to address any skin concerns.

Every third night, I'd use a cleanser with an exfoliating acid. This "unsticks" the glue that keeps dead skin cells attached to skin which reveals a smoother, brighter complexion. Oily-skinned hoomans might like Skingredients Sally Cleanse (€25, theskinnerd.com) as it contains 2% salicylic acid to exfoliate and regulate sebum production.

You could then use a face masque targeted to your skin's needs. If your proverbial skin snakes are irritating your skin, the REN Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask (€37 theskinnerd.com) will be the St. Patrick who drives them out. It's ideal for Irish skin as white mushroom eases discomfort and gotu kola reduces inflammation.

Serum-wise, vitamin A will speed up cell renewal and boost collagen production for tighter, firmer skin. Environ's step-up range for the Skin EssentiA Vita-Antioxidant AVST Moisturiser (from €57 theskinnerd.com) is great for climbing the vitamin A ladder as your skin's tolerance improves.

In my nerdie opinion, morning regimes go on skin protection. Whereas evening routines deep clean and repair with a few skincare "add-ons" that help you reach your skin goals.

THE NERDIE PICK

Happy St Patrick's Day! To celebrate, let's talk about Irish skin.

Celtic complexions are more prone to sensitivity, eczema, rosacea, and dryness, so it's important that our products soothe, nourish and protect the delicate skin. Enter Seavite, a fantastic brand from the Emerald Isles.

The Seavite Intense Moisture Body Cream contains organic Irish seaweed extracts to calm irritation and inflammation, vitamin E for antioxidant protection, shea butter to replenish moisture, and plant oils to protect skin cells. It's suitable for all skin, but dry and sensitive skin types will drink it up instantly.

Seavite Intense Moisture Body Cream (€32, theskinnerd.com).