10 Mother's Day fashion treats to spruce up a spring wardrobe

After the year we have had, let’s make this Mother’s Day one to remember for all the right reasons
A Mother's Day wardrobe refresh is much better than getting chocolates or flowers.

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or you want to think outside the chocolate and flowers box, why not spruce up the spring wardrobe? With spring in the air, it’s time to ditch the loungewear and feel like you again.

Get The Look

Neutral pieces will prep your wardrobe for a smart yet casual Mother’s Day look, Jacket €160, Top €101, Trousers, €123, Naya at Nina’s Boutique.

Petal Power

Enjoy the versatility of the floral midi skirt as you ease into the new spring season, €382, Vivetta at Zalando.

Lunch Date

Dress up for a Mother’s Day lunch – not cooked by you - in the season’s staple shirt-dress, €249, Tommy Hilfiger.

Rustic Charm

Since holidays are a no go, bring the desert to suburbia with bold Sahara tones, €235, Karen Millen.

Penny Lane

Love the preppy look but a little hesitant? Then let the penny loafer be your stepping-stone, €99, & Other Stories.

Scarlet Fever

Amp up your gift giving with a statement tote bag your Mum will love, €199, August Night.

#ieloves: On The Rocks

Make precious gems in vibrant shades the final touches to your Mother’s Day look, €90, Magpie Rose Jewellery.

That’s A Wrap

For an interesting alternative to the crisp shirt go rogue with a deconstructed wrap style, €155, Niamh O’Neill X Holly White.

Over And Out

Whether it’s the school run or a quick jaunt around your 5km, the parka has you covered, €135, Cos.

Clean Living

Elevate your denim to chic levels with the revival of white jeans, €50, Weekday.

