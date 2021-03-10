10 Mother's Day fashion treats to spruce up a spring wardrobe

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or you want to think outside the chocolate and flowers box, why not spruce up the spring wardrobe? With spring in the air, it’s time to ditch the loungewear and feel like you again.
Neutral pieces will prep your wardrobe for a smart yet casual Mother’s Day look, Jacket €160, Top €101, Trousers, €123, Naya at Nina’s Boutique.
Enjoy the versatility of the floral midi skirt as you ease into the new spring season, €382, Vivetta at Zalando.
Dress up for a Mother’s Day lunch – not cooked by you - in the season’s staple shirt-dress, €249, Tommy Hilfiger.
Since holidays are a no go, bring the desert to suburbia with bold Sahara tones, €235, Karen Millen.
Love the preppy look but a little hesitant? Then let the penny loafer be your stepping-stone, €99, & Other Stories.
Amp up your gift giving with a statement tote bag your Mum will love, €199, August Night.
Make precious gems in vibrant shades the final touches to your Mother’s Day look, €90, Magpie Rose Jewellery.
For an interesting alternative to the crisp shirt go rogue with a deconstructed wrap style, €155, Niamh O’Neill X Holly White.
Whether it’s the school run or a quick jaunt around your 5km, the parka has you covered, €135, Cos.
Elevate your denim to chic levels with the revival of white jeans, €50, Weekday.