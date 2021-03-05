Trend of the Week: Nine ways to wear homegrown Irish designs

Today’s Irish female designers share a unique understanding of the female narrative.
Trend of the Week: Nine ways to wear homegrown Irish designs

Andrea Horan in Natalie B. Coleman, cutting a divine figure as Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan, full credits at the end of the article

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Nuanced, layered and diverse; their collective interpretation of what women want to wear has created delicious plots twists and infinite talking points. 

Although aesthetically different, the tone is beautifully congruent: romantic yet irreverent; classic yet subversive; contemporary yet rooted in the stories of the past. We’ve got nine of our favourite page-turners here.

THE EDIT:

Andrea Horan in Natalie B. Coleman, cutting a divine figure as Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan, full credits at the end of the article

Andrea Horan in Natalie B. Coleman, cutting a divine figure as Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan, full credits at the end of the article

Natalie B Coleman ivory ruched ‘Aphrodite’ dress with hand embroidered lover detailing from SISTER / MOTHER / GODDESS collection, €3,000; Kurt Geiger leopard print kitten heels, €170 from Brown Thomas 

Rixo, €318

Rixo, €318

‘Brandy’ houndstooth pleated skirt, Rixo, €318 

Natalie B Coleman, €25

Natalie B Coleman, €25

Silk taffeta fashion face coverings, Natalie B Coleman, €25 

Melissa Curry, €65.jpg

Melissa Curry, €65.jpg

‘Virgin Earwear’ earrings, Melissa Curry, €65 

Natalie B Coleman, €250.jpg

Natalie B Coleman, €250.jpg

Silk crepe ‘Twisted Sword’ scarf, Natalie B Coleman, €250 

Zoë Jordan, £275/€318.17

Zoë Jordan, £275/€318.17

‘El Capitan’ cardigan, Zoë Jordan, £275; €318.17 

H&amp;M, €59.99

H&M, €59.99

Simone Rocha x H&M bag, H&M, €59.99 (available March 11th) 

H&amp;M, €179

H&M, €179

Simone Rocha x H&M trench coat, H&M, €179 (available March 11th) 

Dunnes Stores, €59.03

Dunnes Stores, €59.03

Joanne Hynes ‘Everything Can Become A Fairy Tale’ appliqué shawl collar, €59.03, Dunnes Stores 

STYLE NOTES:

  • NATALIE B COLEMAN: Drives a female-centric narrative with powerful digital prints, intricate craftsmanship and ineffable cool.
  • JOANNE HYNES: Experiments with proportions, fabric combinations and embellishment for her aspirational yet affordable Dunnes Stores range.
  • ZOË JORDAN: Balances the androgynous with the feminine; the structured with the effortless; and the classical with wit and natural confidence.
  • SIMONE ROCHA: Subverts the idea of the feminine spirit with voluminous silhouettes and directional tailoring. Look out for the hotly tipped H&M collaboration on March 11th.
  • MELISSA CURRY: Celebrates colour and form through sculptural, multi-functional jewellery that are offer a variety of styles within a piece.

LEAD PIC CREDITS:

Jewellery: Victorian sapphire and diamond snake crossover, €2,950; 1960s diamond bombe ring €7,950; Victorian rugby and diamond stripe ring in 18kt yellow gold, €6,950; 18kt yellow gold diamond star signet ring €1,000; 1960s coral and diamond swirl cluster ring, €2,500; 1890s five stone opal ring in 18kt yellow gold €2,950; Art Deco aquamarine and Burmese ruby cocktail ring, €14,950; Sardonyx cameo ring in 18kt yellow gold, €1,950, all Courtville by Matthew Weldon.

Design Team: designer Natalie B Coleman; interns Una Curran, Shane Nolan, Lia Cowan 

Creative Team: photographer Brid O’Donovan; stylist Aisling Farinella; make-up Sarah Lanagan; nails Kate O’Brien @ Tropical Popical; hair Ronan Patterson @theface Galway; photography assistant Melanie Mullan; stylist assistant Hannah Monaghan 

Model: Andrea Horan as Aphrodite: Goddess of Love and Beauty/Alchemical Goddess Lover/Creative Person  

  • Shot on location with special thanks to the staff at MOLI/Museum of Literature Ireland, moli.ie; UCD Naughton Joyce Centre, 86 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2

Read More

10 ways to wear leather this spring

More in this section

The latest must-have fashion item from Ireland: an old Telefón box The latest must-have fashion item from Ireland: an old Telefón box
FASHION-FRANCE-HERMES 10 ways to wear leather this spring
Big prints, bold colours and shiny metallics: wide-leg trousers flare back up Big prints, bold colours and shiny metallics: wide-leg trousers flare back up
#iwd 2021
Trend of the Week: Nine ways to wear homegrown Irish designs

Nine ways to beat the early spring chills with some cosy knitwear

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices