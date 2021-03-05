Trend of the Week: Nine ways to wear homegrown Irish designs

Nuanced, layered and diverse; their collective interpretation of what women want to wear has created delicious plots twists and infinite talking points.
Although aesthetically different, the tone is beautifully congruent: romantic yet irreverent; classic yet subversive; contemporary yet rooted in the stories of the past. We’ve got nine of our favourite page-turners here.
Natalie B Coleman ivory ruched ‘Aphrodite’ dress with hand embroidered lover detailing from SISTER / MOTHER / GODDESS collection, €3,000; Kurt Geiger leopard print kitten heels, €170 from Brown Thomas
‘Brandy’ houndstooth pleated skirt, Rixo, €318
Silk taffeta fashion face coverings, Natalie B Coleman, €25
‘Virgin Earwear’ earrings, Melissa Curry, €65
Silk crepe ‘Twisted Sword’ scarf, Natalie B Coleman, €250
‘El Capitan’ cardigan, Zoë Jordan, £275; €318.17
Simone Rocha x H&M bag, H&M, €59.99 (available March 11th)
Simone Rocha x H&M trench coat, H&M, €179 (available March 11th)
Joanne Hynes ‘Everything Can Become A Fairy Tale’ appliqué shawl collar, €59.03, Dunnes Stores
- NATALIE B COLEMAN: Drives a female-centric narrative with powerful digital prints, intricate craftsmanship and ineffable cool.
- JOANNE HYNES: Experiments with proportions, fabric combinations and embellishment for her aspirational yet affordable Dunnes Stores range.
- ZOË JORDAN: Balances the androgynous with the feminine; the structured with the effortless; and the classical with wit and natural confidence.
- SIMONE ROCHA: Subverts the idea of the feminine spirit with voluminous silhouettes and directional tailoring. Look out for the hotly tipped H&M collaboration on March 11th.
- MELISSA CURRY: Celebrates colour and form through sculptural, multi-functional jewellery that are offer a variety of styles within a piece.
designer Natalie B Coleman; interns Una Curran, Shane Nolan, Lia Cowan
photographer Brid O’Donovan; stylist Aisling Farinella; make-up Sarah Lanagan; nails Kate O’Brien @ Tropical Popical; hair Ronan Patterson @theface Galway; photography assistant Melanie Mullan; stylist assistant Hannah Monaghan
Andrea Horan as Aphrodite: Goddess of Love and Beauty/Alchemical Goddess Lover/Creative Person
- Shot on location with special thanks to the staff at MOLI/Museum of Literature Ireland, moli.ie; UCD Naughton Joyce Centre, 86 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2