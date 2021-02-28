The best men's grooming products on shelves now

Grooming, skincare, and wellness remain as important as ever. Our skin and our mind must be looked after in the same way that one looks after anything else. Moreover, a grooming routine can impart some sense of structure and self-care in what feels like an oppressively monotonous time. In 2021, the conversation is shaped largely by vegan or cruelty-free products - many of which appear below. When it comes to investing and integrating new products into your regime, there are no excuses. While men have been slow to warm to grooming, skincare, and wellness as a glorified practice, it’s never been cooler to participate.

Face

Kiehl’s Body Fuel All-In-One Energizing Wash (€22)

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Moisture Treatment (€36) is a hero product from the American brand which aims to invigorate dull and fatigued skin with enhanced Vitamins C and E as well as chestnut and soy extracts to combat sleep-deprived complexion with a non-oily finish.

Starface’s Space Wash Facial Cleanser (€10.19)

For acne-prone or sensitive skin, Starface’s Space Wash Facial Cleanser (€10.19) tackles dead skin cells, acne-causing bacteria, and reduces the prominence of acne scars with a cleansing plant-based solution.

To reduce pore size and even out complexion, try Paula's Choice Clinical 20% Niacinamide (€52). While the formula is compatible with all skin types, anti-ageing is chief among its primary functions.

Resigned to computer and phone screens, the fragile skin in the eye contour is among the first areas to show signs of tiredness. Kiehl’s Eye Fuel (€25) uses a cooling and hydrating formula to relieve fatigued skin, puffiness and dark circles. Meanwhile, dry and cold weather tends to crack lips. Apply a generous layer of Aesop Cedar & Citrus Lip Salve (€15) to nourish and smoothen out the affected area.

Body Kiehl’s Body Fuel All-In-One Energizing Wash (€22) compounds body wash and shampoo with the purpose of refreshing the body and scalp; the caffeine and menthol-infused product is said to have energising properties. The brand claims it can give the user a “body high.” Curious yet?

Susanne Kaufmann. The Toning Body Serum (€88)

Leading the way with luxurious, vegan and cruelty-free movement in the beauty industry is Susanne Kaufmann. The Toning Body Serum (€88) is particularly suitable for the sportier among us with the brand recommending you apply under compression tights before engaging in running or other physical exercise to improve elasticity, firmness and tone.

Grooming

Harry's Truman set (€15.86)

Since launching in the UK and Ireland a few years ago, grooming brand Harry’s has stuck to its mission of giving men a better option for shaving. Their recently-updated Truman set (€15.86) challenges competitors with impeccable design (these ones have smoothened blade’s edge and improved lubricating strip for a smoother shave). Moreover, replacing the blades does not allow the design to compromise cost.

Aesop Hair Sculpt Hair Polish (€27)

Hair From Irish broadcaster Darren Kennedy, the Kennedy & Co Matte Hair Clay (€7.95) stimulates hair growth, thicken hairs, and prevents hair loss. Kennedy styles his hair with it almost every day and notes “a little goes a long way” with this product. Two new launches from Aesop include Sculpt Hair Polish (€27) - perfumed with citrus, a non-sticky gel with a high level of hold suitable for all hair types - and the Tame Hair Serum (€29) - a botanically-based non-sticky serum to maintain a neat, structured hair look.

Aesop Tame Hair Serum (€29

Bored at home and looking for an energising activity? Why not bleach your hair? Alex Brownsell, the hairstylist behind Bleach London, is making that process a whole lot easier with The Bleach Hair Line which allows customers to connect with a Bleach stylist for a virtual consultation and to ensure the process is conducted properly. The semi-permanent Scotch Mist (€10) is one way to spark joy without making a lasting commitment.

Wellness

MINERAL Hydrate Facial Oil (€102)

Wellness is increasingly joining the grooming and skincare conversation as the rise of mindfulness accelerates in light of the pandemic. Standard Dose is an American CBD and plant-based beauty brand that produces and curates a selection of products designed to support a healthier lifestyle. From the MINERAL Hydrate Facial Oil (€102), rich in vitamins and antioxidants to reduce fine lines (don’t worry: there’s no greasy finish) to the Standard Dose tincture (€100) with CBD isolate to stimulate balance and relieve stress and anxiety, one is spoiled for choice in the wellness department.

Standard Dose tincture (€100)

Sexual wellness is another fast-growing category within the range, offering lubricant, massage and body oils. "Intimacy is an often overlooked but really important area of wellness. The intimate relationships we have has a deep impact on our overall health and well-being. Loneliness and a lack of social connection can lead to higher levels of stress, higher blood pressure levels, and altered sleeping cycles,” said Anthony Saniger, founder of Standard Dose, “ and we’ve seen a lot of interest from our community.”