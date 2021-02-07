Menswear: Yaking charge of looking good from home

In the midst of a global pandemic, working from home is looking increasingly like a long-term solution, as the Irish Government legislates for it to become an option where possible.
With that in mind, your wardrobe should meet the demands of the new way of living. Here you will find answers on how to update your workplace wardrobe for the months ahead.
Consider purposeful styles to add more form to your life and function to your wardrobe.
Beyond the workplace, these clothes have longevity and versatility in mind.
From H&M’s upcoming collaboration with footballer Héctor Bellerín to ARKET’s perfect sweatshirt, the seemingly eternal reign of Zoom shirts, and the reintroduction of pants in your life, we’ve compiled the best of the high-street for the month of February.