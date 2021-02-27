5 things to know about the season of the anti-trend

As a fresh style season begins, the spectre of Covid-19 lingers. Lockdowns lengthen and social interactions contract but it’s not all faded joggers and visible roots. The new spring-summer collections promise to invigorate the low-key lifestyle that has defined a year of restrictions.

Designers may have cut their cloth to suit the current climate, but the prospect of brighter days sets the tone. Bye-bye, bone practical; hello, everyday exuberance.

1. Let’s start with loungewear. The go-to for a Zoom generation gets an upgrade and not a minute too soon. Sure, the cognitive ease of soft separates takes the stress out of getting dressed but it can also cause a sartorial rut – at least from the waist down. Here’s why.

A model backstage at Max Mara during the Milan Women's Fashion Week on September 24, 2020. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) wx060221

Our bodies appreciate the ease of off-duty duds. So much so that the mind reacts by shutting down the practical parts of our brain which doesn’t bode well when working-from-home. In other words, those pyjama bottoms you’ve been rocking on virtual calls for the last, oh, eleven months or so, are subconsciously telling you it’s time to unwind. All is not lost. Since comfort is a physical and psychological state-of-being, brands have up levelled the cult of comfies, shifting our mojo out of automatic pilot with elevated pieces that say ‘Wow you look good. Going somewhere?’ even if the answer is still ‘no’.

Take Max Mara’s nod to the Renaissance which sees brocade patch sweatshirts paired with wide-cut drawstring trousers or Prada’s celebration of the uniform – matching hoodie and midi skirts and trouser and tunic-length t-shirts (pointy toe sling-back heels optional). On the high street, jersey dresses hold sovereign sway with artfully crafted iterations at ME+EM (pill, bag, and fade-free cotton; yes, please) and notice-me styles at Zara, complete with playful placement ruffles. Speaking of frippery, prepare to swap the humble slipper for a ‘house shoe’ from ballet styles to earthy fur-lined clogs and heavily embellished mules – the latter a hot ticket item with Spanish tastemakers Uterqüe.

2. Expect to press refresh on denim too. Head-to-toe; oversized – you name it. From hybrid leather jackets and handbags at Alexander McQueen to Dior’s indigo ‘Barre’ kimono and wide-legged culottes, the memo is ‘easy and breezy’ as we navigate life on the outside.

Patchwork denim tote, €79, patchwork denim jacket, €115, patchwork denim skirt, €89, Arket.

Oh, and swap those skinny and straight leg jeans for wide-leg, flare, and puddle hem sisters. Just make sure to pair yours with a flowing blouse and cool clogs or 3-D accents like lace, macramé, and crochet. Prefer something less artisanal? Arket’s spin on the patchwork trend combines folk DNA with Scandi restraint for a clean nod to nostalgia. Plus, their denim is made from sustainably sourced organic cotton - cultivated and harvested from non-genetically modified plants, without the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Nice.

3. And it’s not just denim that’s loosening up.

Watch the roomy gúna amplify its status as a fair-weather favourite proving bigger is, indeed, better. The headliners?

Bernadette floral gown, Brown Thomas, €675

Antwerp-based label Bernadette takes reference from vintage lingerie with its hand-painted botanical maxi dresses, a stark contrast to Acne Studios’ iridescent iterations – a homage to the luminosity of hope. Celebrated Irish designer Simone Rocha’s hotly tipped collaboration with H&M is, by far, the biggest news. Launching March 11, the high-end capsule parlays the Dubliner’s signature handwriting with glimmers of Tudor courtiers, wild florals, portraits and photographs, dolls and playthings on fil coupé and cloqué frocks. Wear yours with thick tread sole boots and a hair bow for extra whimsy.

4. Excited? Wait; there’s more. The louche mood of the ‘80s resurges to remind us that there’s a kitchen party with your name on it. Granted, you might be the only one invited but that doesn’t preclude a fun sleeve.

Christian Siriano's wingspan poufs are throwback gold.

Oliver Rousteing plumbed the Balmain archives to reimagine a monogram jacquard pagoda shoulder. Rotate Birger Christensen and Isabel Marant, both known for their cool-girl gumption, served much-needed Dynasty and disco vibes. And Christian Siriano? His wingspan poufs are throwback gold. For more wearable and purse-friendly options, look to Mango, & Other Stories and River Island.

Polka dot top, Mango, €49.99

5. Alexis Carrington cosplay aside, the landscape ahead looks bright, especially when it comes to colour. Borne from isolation, the pandemic Pantone chart is equal parts optimistic and escapist, with illuminating yellow, Blue Atoll, and Raspberry Sorbet raising the stakes visually and psychologically. Research suggests, when our eyes connect with a particular colour, the brain releases a cocktail of feel-good chemicals that have the potential to impact our bodies and minds. Might a mighty palette help us keep it together when things are falling apart?

Dries Van Noten 'Nacre' sweatshirt, Brown Thomas, €590

Dries Van Noten takes a future-positive approach with a gender-free collection inspired by energising beauty. Layers of saturated hues in asymmetric patterns make a confident stance while monolithic mint at Victoria Beckham proves calm and restorative. Fun fact: green produces the least amount of eyestrain – perfect for heavy screen time. Bright pink also finds favour in statement shirts at Christopher John Rogers and Stella McCartney’s sexy yet sustainable mini dresses. The best bit? It’s touted to be the seasonal colour nonpareil with its reputation to lift the spirits and relax the mind.

Cotton oversized trenchcoat, COS, €175

For those who prefer a more considered approach, Swedish retailer COS balances the friendly energy of aquamarine and teal with sober black and the stimulating warmth of marigold and mustard with soft neutrals. Best in show? Their knotted mini shoppers; cropped knitted jackets, high-waisted wide-legged trousers, and generous shirt dresses.

Feeling good? You should be. Clothes may not make the proverbial man but in times of uncertainty, they can make him smile. That’s got to count for something.