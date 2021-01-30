Weekend Loves: A Moomin 'hug in a mug' and spill-free drinks from Cognikids

A hug in a mug

Remember the Moomins from your childhood? Well, they never went away. Much loved in Scandinavia and popular with a new generation, we think these Moomin mugs by Muurla are the cutest way to enjoy hot chocolate on cold winter days. Made with a dishwasher safe combination of carbon-coated steel and double-coated enamel they are durable and light enough to use both indoors and out. We reckon this sweet design provides the hug in a mug we could all do with right now. €13.50 each approx. blomsterdesigns.co.uk

Under-eye concealer for tired eyes

AYU Cosmetics. Photo:Michael Donnelly.

With all this mask-wearing our eyes have become the focal point of our faces — but sleepless nights and stress can have us looking less than our best. This new concealer by Irish cosmetics brand AYU is specially designed for the delicate skin beneath the eye. The concealer is available in four shades and will brighten and even out skin tone for a fresher and more youthful look. All AYU products are dermatologically tested, paraben-free, gluten-free and vegan-friendly. The lightweight, self-setting formulation, designed by makeup artist Suzie O’Neill, suits all skin types and costs €18. Instagram: @ayumakeupireland. ayu.ie

Nespresso gets greener with new Master Origin Peru Organic

Weekend Loves Nespresso

With organic farming and practices part of the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality Program, the company’s new Master Origin Peru Organic coffee has just been launched as a limited edition in Original and permanently for Vertuo machines online now and in-store when Nespresso boutiques open. This single-origin coffee is specially roasted to highlight its bright and smooth character while also revealing an exotic fruitiness. Enjoy black or as a latte macchiato. Nespresso Master Origin Peru Organic Vertuo (sleeve of 10) €6.40. nespresso.com/ie

Spill-free drinks on the go with Cognikids

cognikids cup

Founded by Irish neurodevelopment child expert and entrepreneur, Ollwyn Moran, Cognikids always comes up with brilliant weaning solutions for little ones. The company has just launched a new travel accessory pack to accompany their award-winning Sip cup which includes a silicone lid and integral straw to prevent spills on the go. The carefully positioned straw allows for healthy oral development while the original cup design is easy to hold and helps with fine motor skills. Sip cup (two): €12.99. Accessories (two) pack €9.99. Available from Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Boots, Mamas & Papas, Bella Baby and independent pharmacies nationwide. cognikids.com

Letters to love for Valentine’s Day and beyond

By Leahy rose gold signature envelope necklace

We simply love this gorgeous vintage-inspired Signature Envelope necklace from Irish jewellery brand By Leahy. What could be more perfect for Valentine’s Day than to send this beautiful necklace featuring an envelope in rose gold with a tiny engraved letter inside? Perfect for loved ones, whether romantic or familial, we think this is a gift to treasure. Designed and handmade in Galway, the necklace costs €545 including complimentary engraving, gift wrapping and shipping. Also available in sterling silver (€275), 9ct yellow gold (€545) and 18ct gold (€1,275). byleahy.com

Great deals on retinol at Boots

Weekend Loves No7 ADVANCED Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate 4

If you’ve been keen to try retinol but have been put off by the price of some retinol products then you’ll love the new deal at Boots. The Boots No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate launched to great hype last May and women have been raving about it since for its ability to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation as well as its pore refining and skin evening capabilities. Now available at the reduced price of €25 until February 9 (usual price €36 for 30ml), discover why it’s a bestseller on boots.ie