Ella Emhoff joins a long list of fashionistas with famous parents 

There’s a new fashion queen in town. Ella Emhoff took the internet by storm last week when she stepped out for her stepmother's inauguration wearing a beautifully embellished wool houndstooth jacket. The 21-year-old art student instantly stole the show; an enormous feat for a crowd that included Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez.

The world’s newest style icon told Vogue magazine about the thought that went into the outfit, which was a preppy departure from her usual colourfully knitted styles.

“My mood board was very ‘little girl,’ in a sense, a lot of scalloped collars and big silhouette shoulders and small buttons. I was going for something girlier, to embrace my feminine side,” she said.

While we often try to sway from focusing on the outfits of women in power, Ella was clearly the power behind her outfit, with its oversized white-collar and perfectly cinched waist. As a final year fashion student in New York City’s renowned Parsons School of Design, she wasn’t going to stick with the usual low-key Washington attire for the big day.

Under her golden Miu Miu coat, the California native chose a simple mid-sleeved burgundy dress with puffed shoulders and slight end-seam ruffles created for her by American designer Batsheva Hay. The two worked closely together on the design and have even talked about launching a knitwear collaboration in the future.

With nearly 300,000 Instagram followers and her website closed for commissions, the youngest member of the second family has a bright future in the world of fashion ahead of her.

Here are some other fashion industry stalwarts that are associated with celebrity parents. We’re sure Ella Emhoff will be added to this list of hard-working women soon.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is nearly as well known as her famous father. Picture: David M. Benett/Getty Images

This award-winning designer has worked incredibly hard to establish a name separate from her father, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney.

“I probably didn’t have permission to be a fashion designer because I had a famous set of parents, even though I’d done the exact same training as every other fashion designer I’d known,” she previously told Interview magazine.

She began designing her own clothes at the age of 13 and later went on to study at the famous Central Saint Martins College in London.

At 49, the mother of four has designed for every big name in the industry from Beyoncé to Meghan Markle and has collaborated with Taylor Swift, Adidas, and has even styled team Great Britain for the last two Olympic games.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber takes after her mother Cindy Crawford in looks and career moves. Picture: Getty Images

Former Model-of-the-Year Kaia Gerber has been gracing every runway from Alexander Wang to Chanel since before she turned 16. Gerber, who has already featured on multiple covers of Vogue magazine, landed her first poster campaign for Versace as just 10-years-old.

With over 6 million followers on Instagram, it’s safe to say you may have heard the 19-year-old model before, but have you made the connection to her famous mother?

Kaia is supermodel Cindy Crawford’s youngest child and not surprisingly, both she and her brother were recruited into the modelling industry.

The 54-year-old runway legend is close with both of her children, having even worked together on an Omega watch campaign with Kaia.

"I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on," Kaia told Teen Vogue of growing up with a famous parent. "I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!”

Nicole Richie

Lionel Richie adopted Nicole when she was nine-years-old. Picture: Kevin Winter/ Getty Images

Reality TV star and designer Nicole Richie has been in the spotlight for a long time. But before she was known as a fashionista and Paris Hilton’s best friend, she was known as the daughter of legendary musician Lionel Richie.

Lionel and his wife became Nicole’s legal guardians when she was a toddler and later adopted her when she was nine-years-old. She went on to have a well-known career in the spotlight, launching her clothing line House of Harlow 1960 in 2008.

“Fashion gives you the ability to express yourself, take a look inward, and discover what you are drawn to and why,” she writes on the brand’s website.

Gigi and Bella Hadid

Gigi and Bella Hadid are extremely close with their mother Yolanda. Picture: Getty Images.

Gigi and Bella Hadid are two of the world’s most sought after models at the moment. To their collective 100 million Instagram followers they might be more famous than their beloved mother, but to fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they are Yolanda Hadid’s daughters.

As well as being a popular reality TV star, Yolanda is a former Forde model, who traveled the world featuring on runways. The Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, is a luxury real estate developer and multi-millionaire.

“Every year, I think I couldn’t love, look up to, or learn from her more — and then I do. She’s the best mom and Oma we could ever ask for,” Gigi recently wrote online to celebrate her mother’s birthday.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson has carved out a career for herself quite like her legendary mother. Picture: Getty Images.

Actress, author, and fashion designer Kate Hudson is one of the most well-known celebrities in the world, having starred in some of the top movies of the 2000s.

Before she was earning Golden Globes and running the activewear empire Fabletics, however, she was her mother’s beloved only daughter, and still is. Her famous mother? None other than Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn.

“You don’t always have to power over,” Hawn told Oprah Winfrey of parenting. “I believe that this is one of the most important things as a parent you can do ... to let go, in times, so these children can formulate their own identity."

Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May Jagger grew up on the road touring with her famous father. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

London model Georgia May Jagger has walked runways for nearly every big brand, from Tommy Hilfiger to Versace and Louis Vuitton. Once honored as Model-of-the-Year by the British Fashion Awards, Jagger also represented British fashion in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics games with Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

Perhaps her most recognisable campaign for us here in Ireland was her role as the face for Rimmel London, where her teeth were the subject of much fascination.

"There's this whole idea of perfection in modeling. It's good for people to realize everyone is human. I still worry I'm going to look weird as I get older. I'll be a weird old woman with scary teeth,” she said of the online debates to Net-A-Porter.

The top model’s second name might be a bit of a giveaway to where her famous roots lay, growing up on tour with father Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones. Her mother, Jerry Hall, is also a former model, who was a muse for Andy Warhol no less.

"My dad's supportive of all my endeavors. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a tightrope walker and a marine biologist, and I think my parents wouldn't be surprised if I did all of those things too,” the cover model told Harpers Bazaar.

Simone Rocha

John Rocha has designed namesake collections for Brown Thomas and Debenhams, but his daughter Simone is making her own name worldwide. Picture: Dave M. Benett/ Getty Images.

You can shop Dublin native Simone Rocha’s luxurious designs everywhere from New York to Beijing, with prestigious stockists such as Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue swarming around her self-titled collections. The award-winning designer even has her own stores in London and New York and her looks have been worn by celebrities like Keira Knightley and Chloe Grace Mortez.

If Simone has yet to cross your radar, you'll have likely heard of the NCAD and Central Saint Martin grad’s father, John Rocha. Originally from Hong Kong, Rocha moved to Ireland after studying fashion in London and quickly made a name for himself launching lines for Brown Thomas and other Irish high street stores.

Like his daughter, he was formerly named Designer-of-the-Year at the British Fashion Awards and he was also made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2002 for his contributions to the fashion industry.

Many suspect his 34-year-old daughter isn’t far behind him.