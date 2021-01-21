From Gaga’s gúna to Bernie’s mittens: Five iconic looks from Joe Biden’s inauguration

It wasn’t just the politics that had people talking yesterday while watching Joe Biden become the 46th President of the United States. Some eye-catching gowns and gloves were a focal point for many, especially those of us who missed gown-watching at red carpet events. This was our Oscars. Here are four moments worth discussing.

Lady Gaga

President Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga. Picture: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Singing the national anthem at the ceremony was Lady Gaga, who wowed in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look designed by Daniel Roseberry. The gown featured a massive red silk skirt and Gaga accessorised with a giant gilded dove of peace brooch.

While many viewers thought it bore a strong resemblance to the mockingjay from The Hunger Games series, Gaga herself wrote on Twitter to explain the symbolism of the bird, revealing it was a message of peace and hope in a time of upheaval. "A dove carrying an olive branch," she wrote. "May we all make peace with each other."

She said she was honoured to be part of sucha historical change of power in her country.

“I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

Michelle Obama

Lady Gaga and former first lady Michelle Obama meet at the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Picture: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Former First Lady Michelle Obama rocked a plum and burgundy Sergio Hudson look that included palazzo pants and a full-length coat. The striking ensemble is the latest in Obama’s history of championing emerging labels and young black designers.

The look was completed with a plain black face mask and a signature handmade leather belt by Hudson, which was fastened with a circular brushed brass buckle.

Earlier this week the designer paid tribute to Obama on her birthday, calling her “my forever FLOTUS.” It is believed that Hudson also designed the shoes worn by Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday.

Ella Emhoff

Kamala Harris's stepdaughter Ella Emhoff arriving at the inauguration ceremony. Picture: Kerstin Emhoff, Instagram

You might not have known her name before yesterday, but fashionistas everywhere have noted Ella Emhoff for her sartorial choice at the inauguration.

The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris turned heads in her Miu Miu coat and Batsheva dress. The 22-year-old is a student of fashion and clearly knows how to make a statement, as she prived with her sparkling plaid coat with an oversized collar, completing the look with black leather gloves, boots and a face mask.

She’s one to watch in the fashion world, especially when she completes her studies at Parsons.

Dr Jill Biden

President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden at the US. Capitol yesterday. Picture: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP

America's new First Lady looked gorgeous in green, but it led some to notice a strong similarity to an Irish institution.

Dr Biden arrived at the US Capitol out in a matching coat and dress designed by Alexandra O'Neill for US label Markarian. It's an unusual shade, which some might describe as 'Aer Lingus green'. Even the airline reached out on Twitter with a photo of their cabin crew next to one of the new President and First Lady to enquire: "Who wore it better?"

President Biden is famously proud of his Irish roots, with his great-grandfather being born here. Perhaps her wardrobe choices are a nod to the transatlantic links between the two countries.

Either way, the colour choice suits Dr Biden and she looked confident and comfortable throughout the day. Her pearl and crystal-embellished tweed coat and matching dress was a perfect look.

Bernie Sanders

Make no mistake, this is how Bernie would’ve shown up to his own inauguration as well. pic.twitter.com/IODzoGL1gJ — Feed Me Bridgers™ (@TimDuffy) January 20, 2021

Who would have thought the veteran Senator would be one of the most talked-about in Washington DC yesterday, and not for any political reasons. Bernie Sanders captured attention in his understated green parka jacket and large (very cosy-looking) mittens to combat the winter chill. As one tweet perfectly described: “Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day.”

A picture of Sanders slumped in his chair soon became a meme, with people photoshopping the politician into unlikely situations, including as an Echo boy outside Cork’s GPO.

Those mittens have a backstory, though. A teacher in the US, Jen Ellis, made the mittens and gave them to Sanders. She used repurposed wool from sweaters and lined them with fleece. Sanders has been seen wearing the now-iconic mittens on the campaign trail for several weeks.