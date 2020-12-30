The Weekly Fashion Edit: accessories to add the perfect final flourish

Never underestimate the power of accessories. They are the kin to every outfit.

At a time when sustainable fashion is at the forefront of our minds, accessories have found sartorial star power.

It’s time to get creative with the final touches by adding a new belt or statement earrings for a fresh take on an old favourite.

Complete The Look: Simple yet effective - influencer Gitta Banko (above) knows how to accessorise with ease while making a style statement.

Liberty by Gionni handbag €75, Kilkenny Shop

Purple Reign: The crossbody has become the reigning champion of bags – swap black for a hue fit for royalty, €75, Gionni, Kilkenny Shop.

Humming Bird Scarf, €120, JenniferRothwell.com

#ieloves - Bird Song: A beautiful motif of hummingbirds bring this stunning Irish made silk scarf to life, €120, Jennifer Rothwell.

Watch, €890, Raymond Weil at Weir and Sons

In Time: Forget counting steps and instead choose a watch meant to last the test of time, €890, Weir & Sons.

Skull Earrings, €75, MoMuse

Gothic Revival: Give a subtle nod to your inner teenage Goth with these skeleton hoop earrings, €75, MoMuse.

Chain Reaction: Insert a touch of ‘80s glamour to your outfit with a gold chain belt, €19.95, Zara.

Leather Beret, €49, & Other Stories

Hat Trick: A leather beret is sure to elevate your look to Parisian chic, €49, & Other Stories.

Court Shoe, €55, River Island

Courtship: In the fickle world of fashion you can always rely on the black court shoe for style kudos, €55, River Island.

Hand-Sanitiser Holder, €69, My Name is Ted at Brown Thomas

Squeaky Clean: For the times we live in why not accessorise your hand sanitiser? €69, My Name Is Ted at Brown Thomas.

Hair Bow, €9.99, Parfois

Bow Tie: Give the simple ponytail a touch of opulence with a rhinestone bow, €9.99, Parfois.