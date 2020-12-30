The Weekly Fashion Edit: accessories to add the perfect final flourish

Make a statement, tie an outfit together, or simply rejuvenate your old faves
The Weekly Fashion Edit: accessories to add the perfect final flourish

Influencer Gitta Banko, wearing a short leather blazer and grey pants with an asymetric zipper by Zara, a black 30 montaigne box bag by Dior, a black leather beret by Dior, black booties by Bottega Veneta and sunglasses by Bottega Veneta is seen during the Milan Women's Fashion Week on September 26, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images)

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer on Instagram

Never underestimate the power of accessories. They are the kin to every outfit. 

At a time when sustainable fashion is at the forefront of our minds, accessories have found sartorial star power. 

It’s time to get creative with the final touches by adding a new belt or statement earrings for a fresh take on an old favourite.

Complete The Look: Simple yet effective - influencer Gitta Banko (above) knows how to accessorise with ease while making a style statement.

Liberty by Gionni handbag €75, Kilkenny Shop
Liberty by Gionni handbag €75, Kilkenny Shop

Purple Reign: The crossbody has become the reigning champion of bags – swap black for a hue fit for royalty, €75, Gionni, Kilkenny Shop.

Humming Bird Scarf, €120, JenniferRothwell.com
Humming Bird Scarf, €120, JenniferRothwell.com

#ieloves - Bird Song: A beautiful motif of hummingbirds bring this stunning Irish made silk scarf to life, €120, Jennifer Rothwell.

Watch, €890, Raymond Weil at Weir and Sons
Watch, €890, Raymond Weil at Weir and Sons

In Time: Forget counting steps and instead choose a watch meant to last the test of time, €890, Weir & Sons.

Skull Earrings, €75, MoMuse
Skull Earrings, €75, MoMuse

Gothic Revival: Give a subtle nod to your inner teenage Goth with these skeleton hoop earrings, €75, MoMuse.

Chain Reaction: Insert a touch of ‘80s glamour to your outfit with a gold chain belt, €19.95, Zara.

Leather Beret, €49, &amp; Other Stories
Leather Beret, €49, & Other Stories

Hat Trick: A leather beret is sure to elevate your look to Parisian chic, €49, & Other Stories.

Court Shoe, €55, River Island
Court Shoe, €55, River Island

Courtship: In the fickle world of fashion you can always rely on the black court shoe for style kudos, €55, River Island.

Hand-Sanitiser Holder, €69, My Name is Ted at Brown Thomas
Hand-Sanitiser Holder, €69, My Name is Ted at Brown Thomas

Squeaky Clean: For the times we live in why not accessorise your hand sanitiser? €69, My Name Is Ted at Brown Thomas.

Hair Bow, €9.99, Parfois
Hair Bow, €9.99, Parfois

Bow Tie: Give the simple ponytail a touch of opulence with a rhinestone bow, €9.99, Parfois.

Read More

Weekend Loves: Our weekly guide to bright ideas and beautiful things

More in this section

Trend of the Week: Shine On Trend of the Week: Shine On
Trend of the Week: Silent Night In Trend of the Week: Silent Night In
woman using handy ion introduction instrument. skincare concept. The Skin Nerd: How ultrasound therapy can tighten and lift your skin
The Weekly Fashion Edit: accessories to add the perfect final flourish

The Weekly Fashion Edit: Dressing up when you have nowhere to go

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices