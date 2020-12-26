Weekend Loves: Our weekly guide to bright ideas and beautiful things

Stylish, seasonal coats and accessories from Jack Murphy Clothing

Based in North Co. Dublin, Jack Murphy Clothing is a family business that has evolved over three generations.

The original Jack Murphy was born in 1922 and Sarah Murphy, who joined the company in 2018, represents the third generation of the family in the business.

One of our favourite pieces in the Jack Murphy Clothing collection at the moment is the ‘Malvern’ coat which is just perfect for this time of year. It is waterproof and stylish in a choice of colour options. A matching hat is also available.

Coat. €105. Hat. €34.99. Stockists nationwide. [url=https:// www.jackmurphy.ie]www.jackmurphy.ie[/url]

Give your hair some care this winter with Dr. Hauschka

If you have some downtime in the coming days why not pamper yourself with some natural hair products by Dr. Hauschka?

The Dr. Hauschka Hair Care Collection (€29.95) contains four 30ml products from the newly launched Dr. Hauschka haircare range - shampoo, conditioner, hair oil and hair tonic.

All of the products are 100% natural, sulphate free and smell lovely. Suitable for all hair types, these products gently cleanse and replenish hair leaving it soft and shiny.

The Dr. Hauschka range is available nationwide. For more information and to shop online see www.drh.ie for details.

Pack a flavoursome punch with the Kasundi chutney by Graham’s

If you want to bring new meaning to the age-old post-Christmas turkey curry this year then check out the delicious Kasundi Bengalese chutney by Co. Meath company Graham’s.

A perfect accompaniment to cold meats such as turkey and ham, it is a chutney with a mustard base and a quintessential Indian flavour.

Try it with a cheese board or on a turkey sambo for a spicy kick or add it to said turkey curry for some extra flavour.

Available at SuperValu and many good independent retailers nationwide. €3.90. www.grahamsmustard.com

Get your cultural kicks at the Crawford this Yuletide

If you’re in Cork this Christmas then why not stop off at the Crawford Art Gallery for some quiet time contemplating art or meeting up with old friends in the new winter garden at the cafe?

There are several exhibitions to pique your interest including ‘Citizen Somewhere: The Imagined Nation’ which focuses on the international legacy of Terence Mac Swiney, and ‘Harry Clarke Marginalia’ - an exhibition of watercolours by Harry Clarke (which can also be viewed online).

The gallery and cafe are open 11am to 4pm daily but double check the website or give them a call to confirm holiday opening times and extended opening hours. Tel: 021 480 5042. https://crawfordartgallery.ie/

Bat your lashes with Eyelure’s Promagnetic system

Many of us spent most of this year without makeup and dressed only in athleisure.

But, as we look forward to the new year, we are upping the beauty stakes with the really handy Promagnetic Magnetic Eyeliner and Lash system from Eyelure.

Available from Boots, they are quick to apply - simply add two to three coats of the ProMagnetic liner to your lash line and magnetise with your choice of magnetic lashes.

The clinically tested magnetic liner is enriched with iron oxide which enables the magnetic adhesion to your lashes. There are two styles to choose from – a ‘Faux Mink Wispy’ a fluttery lash style with a soft kick on the end and ‘Faux Mink Accent’ a three-quarter length lash to add fullness to the ends of your lashes.

€24.99. https://www.boots.ie/eylure

Indulge in a festive afternoon tea at Dublin icon The Shelbourne

Dublin hotel icon, The Shelbourne, is the perfect destination when meeting up with friends and family this week when in the capital.

Relax in the Lord Mayor’s Lounge beneath the sparkling chandeliers amidst the glow of the fire and indulge in this season’s selection of traditional favourites and holiday treats.

The Festive Afternoon Tea menu includes whiskey-cured smoked salmon with Lakeshore mustard on Guinness bread and roast turkey with light mayonnaise and onion stuffing in a poppy seed roll alongside warm buttermilk scones, homemade gingerbread, red trifle cake and other delightful treats.

Accompanied by tea or coffee of your choice it is available daily until January 10th.

Classic Festive Afternoon Tea €62 per person; Champagne Festive Afternoon Tea €79 per person; Children’s Festive Afternoon Tea €30 per child. www.theshelbourne.com