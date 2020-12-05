Weekend Loves: Avoca feasts, personalised perfumes — and a low-tech high-fun wobble board

Avoca has Christmas celebrations wrapped up

Avoca are celebrating the joy of the little things and wishing everyone a ‘wonderfilled’ Christmas. Their personal shopping service allows customers to order over the phone with each item wrapped for collection.

In addition to their much-loved Christmas hampers, the Avoca ‘Christmas Feast to Order’ service has us grateful for the chance to relax knowing that their traditional favourites and goodies will provide traditional festive fare with a dash of contemporary convenience.

Choose from their range of starters, mini-bites, side dishes, meats, cheeses and vegetarian options for your tastiest Christmas yet. avoca.ie

Dreams do come true with Charlotte Tilbury

Dreams really do come true with the ultimate gift for makeup mavens.

The ‘Pillow Talk Dreams Come True’ set is a magnificent makeup box filled with Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk products.

From her famous lip liner and lipsticks to shimmering a eye shadow palette and eyeliner, this set really is the stuff of dreams.

Containing 14 full size Pillow Talk products this set costs €370 and is available exclusively on charlottetilbury.com/ie.

Personalised perfumes for vintage lovers

An unusual gift for vintage lovers are the personalised perfumes by Lady Lavinia Ravenswood.

Lady Lavinia uses refillable vintage scent bottles and contemporary upcycled bottles in keeping with her customers’ tastes and lifestyles.

While she has an existing range of perfumes such as her ‘The Pursuit of Pleasure’ scent, she also creates personalised perfumes via video consultation, which includes two tailor-made perfume samples blended especially for the customer.

With clients including brides, vintage queens and stage performers, her perfumes can be found at Monte Cristo, Powerscourt Townhouse, Dublin or via her website at essencedimmortelle.com.

Timeless leather handbags by Landa Bags

The new ‘Just in Time’ collection by Landa Bags includes two of our favourite bags this season — the ‘Tilia’ wallet on a chain and the ‘Teca’ (pictured here) — a crossbody bag crafted from full grain pebbled leather.

This Teca contains several compartments, one with zipper closure, and a key clip. With an adjustable shoulder strap and a short carry handle, it is lined in suede and features gold-toned hardware.

Founder Silvana Landa, has been inspired by her Italian grandfather, a cobbler, to create beautiful items made to last.

Tilia: €185. Teca: €365. https://landabags.com/

The perfect pre-dinner drink with Malfy Gin Rosa

For a glamorous addition to the drinks cabinet why not give the gift of gin with Malfy Gin Rosa?

A delicate fruity gin, Malfy Gin Rosa is distilled by the Vergnano Family in Italy using the peel of Sicilian pink grapefruit, Italian juniper, rhubarb and four other botanicals.

Enjoy it with ice, with tonic or in cocktails. Add a grapefruit wheel and a sprig of rosemary for a delicious pre-dinner drink.

Malfy Gin is available in retailers nationwide including O’Briens. RRP €35.

Retro with a rock ‘n’ roll edge: Queens of Archive at Arnotts

Coming to Arnotts for an exclusive pop-up from December 7 is new sustainable fashion brand Queens of Archive.

Inspired by strong women of a bygone era, Queens of Archive makes timeless, feminine, easy-to-wear clothing with a dash of rock ‘n’ roll.

With designs that namecheck icons such as Chrissie Hynde, Patti Smith and Marianne Faithful, they have introduced their 60s and 70s-inspired dresses with metallic detailing, dramatic sleeves and detachable collars.

‘Marianne’ dress in ‘Darcy’ print. €185. arnotts.ie

Elegant scents to uplift the mood

The new ‘Botanical Bee’ scented candles by Rathborne 1488 are hand-poured and combine natural waxes with delicate floral and herbal scents.

The jasmine and petitgrain candle here features green top notes of galbanum sweetened with zesty lemon, mimosa, ylang ylang, orange blossom, petitgrain and jasmine, all balanced by base notes of cedarwood.

Designed to relax and uplift. €40. https://rathbornes1488.com/

The low-tech Irish gift for kids by Huku

The ‘Ulu’ (which means ‘to grow’ in Hawaiian) is Huku’s first balance board specially designed for children and the young at heart from six years to 60.

The wobble board is handmade in Co. Donegal and has a built-in puzzle game to help improve balance and coordination.

Inspired by SUP, skateboarding and surfing, the board is supplied with a bag of five beechwood balls and is a great tech-free gift for children that will help improve their balance and motor skills.

€138. hukubalance.com