Five ways to ensure you shop safely this Christmas

The clock has finally struck midnight, with thousands of retail outlets across Ireland opening their doors once again as the easing of level 5 restrictions begins today.

While we have eagerly awaited the return of in-person shopping, many may also be worried about the risks involved with heading out to begin the Christmas list, especially going into what is usually the busiest shopping season.

We ask Dr Corinna Sadlier, Infectious Disease Consultant in CUH, for her advice on how to shop safely over the next few weeks.

Dr Corinna Sadlier, CUH, says it's not all doom and gloom as lockdown lifts. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Remember the basics

“We have seen cases of Covid that have been acquired in a retail setting. I know we don’t have numbers at a national level but we know from internationally,” Dr Sadlier says. “It really is the basics, which I know we’re all sick of hearing about, that will help.”

So, make sure your mask is clean, use hand sanitizer before and after entering the shop, keep your distance, and wash your hands once you get home.

It’s also a good idea to avoid touching anything you aren’t going to buy and to wash anything you purchase, especially clothing which could have been tried on by someone else or returned from their homes.

Follow the designated times and make a list

Many shops have certain hours reserved for those in higher-risk groups. Make sure you follow these guidelines to ensure shops are quiet at these times. If you are at risk, maybe get someone to do your shopping for you, or head in early morning or late evening to avoid crowds.

Dr Sadlier also recommends having a list and plan ready when you enter a shop to get in and out quickly and avoid congregating if you run into people.

Workers should wear masks instead of visors

Roy Power and Eddie Mullins of Fitzpatrick Menswear in Cork City have their masks ready to go. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Many retail workers were wearing visors alone when the last lockdown lifted. Dr Sadlier says that this shouldn’t happen this time around.

“Masks are 75% to 80% effective and visors are only 10% to 20%. They really don’t offer the same protection,” she explains.

Shops should also keep a close eye on the numbers entering and if people do start to congregate, split the group up if necessary.

Keep an eye on numbers

“Be aware of the risk. Keep a very close eye on numbers in your region,” Dr Sadlier says. “Numbers even within the Cork region can be quite different across the city.”

If numbers are up, try to shop online and if you have any symptoms at all, don’t risk going out. It's also important to remember that just because you don’t have symptoms doesn’t mean you can’t spread the virus.

“I think everyone knows now that people can transmit the virus when they’re asymptotic. Masks are not bulletproof,” Dr Sadlier warns.

Get the flu vaccine

Before you head anywhere, Dr Sadlier strongly recommends getting children vaccinated for the flu. While numbers might be ok in hospitals now, an influx of flu cases could change all of this very quickly and it’s estimated that only 20% of children in recommended groups have gotten the flu vaccine so far this year.

Listen to staff

It's not only yourself you're putting at risk by heading into town, make sure to follow shop procedures to allow a smooth return for staff.

Dr Sadlier emphasises that the situation in hospitals is stable right now and while people need to be sensible in order to keep it this way, everyone should still enjoy Christmas and all that comes with it, including shopping, without being overly fearful.

Do keep in mind the environment you are creating for those working in the shops, however. Make sure to follow the shop's procedures, sanitise your hands, and keep your distance from workers.

“We don't want to frighten people, just to try to pull together and do our utmost to keep everyone safe. If everyone buys into these small measures it could actually save people’s lives. It’s up to us to keep people working in retail safe and protect the situation beyond Christmas.”