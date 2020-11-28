Weekend Loves: Our guide to bright ideas and beautiful things

Handmade Gelato that’s Cream of the Crop

Available nationwide, Cream of the Crop gelatos are zero-waste, farm-to-fork and made from perfectly good local ingredients which would otherwise have gone to waste due to the closure of restaurants and cafes. Ingredients are sourced from Irish growers and suppliers such as Velvet Cloud, Sean Hussey, Flahavan’s and NutShed and transformed by Brazilian chef Giselle Makinde into seriously good ices. Giselle’s Christmas range includes Red Wine and Sticky Toffee Pudding flavours. Boxes of four (300ml each) €28. Boxes of eight (150ml each) €30. www.creamofthecropgelato.com

Personalised professional hairdryers from LanaiBLO

A LanaiBLO hairdryer is the perfect gift for the beauty maven in your life and these professional standard hairdryers can also be personalised. The LanaiBLO dryer is lightweight; at 2400 watt it dries hair fast; its ionic technology creates a smooth, shiny appearance; the ‘cool shot’ button helps set your style and the extra long cord is really handy. Available in white, black, pink, rose gold and chrome. €99.99. Personalised: €114.99.

https://www.lanaiblo.com

Colourful craft cocktails sent to your door

If you didn’t quite manage to nail your cocktail making during lockdown then why not let the experts at Craft Cocktails step in this Yuletide? Handy to have at home, even better to gift, these colourful cocktails are made using premium spirits by the award-winning Bar 1661. Chill, shake and pour over ice to get the party started. The range includes classics such as the Strawberry Daiquiri, Old Fashioned and Tommy’s Margarita. Available in a 200ml bottle for two (€12.50), a 700ml bottle for seven (€35) or a Rainbow Mix box (€75), the label can also be personalised.

https://www.craftcocktails.ie/

Glamorous candles to light up the night

Dundalk designer Gillian Leavy has just launched her new range of handmade cushions using contemporary fabrics and those from her design studio archives. Gillian also stocks the gorgeous Voluspa candles which are hand-poured in the US and beautifully presented. Pictured here is the ‘Japonica’ gift set consisting of four 2.5oz candles. €55.

https://liquorice.ie/

Take a bird’s-eye view with Cork’s Skyfolk

Founded by Cork siblings Don Keogh and Sara Fitzpatrick, Skyfolk was founded during lockdown using Don’s skill with commercial drones to capture beautiful images of Ireland from the air. The pair debuted with images of Cork but have great plans to expand in 2021. The siblings currently have three collections - Dreamers, Skyfolk and Explorers - with three sizes of prints to choose from. Locally-framed prints can be sent within Ireland and rolled prints sent abroad with prices ranging from €75 - €400.

https://www.skyfolk.ie/

Contemporary Irish womenswear by Manley

Irish womenswear brand, Manley, is back this season with a new collection featuring their trademark leather and stud detailing but with a more relaxed mood. Featuring leather tees, track pants, dungarees and leather-trimmed coats, the collection is less formal than past iterations and the colours are perfect for this time of year in turmeric, burgundy and forest green. Or why not go bold with this metallic leather cobalt tee - the perfect combination of relaxed shape and high voltage colour. €230.

https://www.manley.ie

Luxurious buildable knitwear looks by Wear with Cashmere

Wear with Cashmere is an Irish company designing timeless sweaters for women of all ages in GOTS certified organic cashmere. A classic sweater style forms the basis of a look that can be varied by the addition of clever accessories including a polo/ turtleneck, skinny scarf, cotton collar, wrist cuffs and beanie hat. With classic colours of white, marl grey, black, navy and fawn, the yarn is luxuriously soft and breathable making the garments warm and stylish whether you’re at your desk or out for a walk. Sweater. €225. Detachable turtleneck. €75. Skinny scarf. €55.

https://wearwith.co/

Glittering Christmas jewels by K Kajoux

Kay Lyng of K Kajoux Jewels has just launched a new jewellery collection in time for Christmas. Her ‘Refractions’ range includes earring, necklace and bracelet styles and incorporates agate, sparkling Swarovski crystals and nine carat gold. K Kajoux is stocked in over 20 shops and boutiques nationwide as well as online. Pictured here are Kay’s ‘Refraction’ statement hoop earrings. €84.95.

www.kkajoux.com