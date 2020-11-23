Three places to buy pyjamas online in time for the Late Late Toy Show

Many families hoping to continue one small Christmas tradition in 2020 were heartbroken to hear there will be no official Late Late Toy Show pyjama to buy this year.

In previous years, the collection was available to buy in Penneys in the run-up to the Toy Show, but with its 36 stores here temporarily closed, Penneys has instead donated over 50,000 pairs of pyjamas to disadvantaged children across the country. They will also be distributed to all children in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght hospitals in time for the Toy Show.

“The pyjamas are not for sale, but they're going to great causes,” host Ryan Tubridy said on his radio show last week. “You'd hate to see them go to waste, or even wait until next year."

It’s a brilliant move by Penneys and it guarantees 50,000 perfect PJs aren’t destined for the dump this year. For other families, when it comes to Toy Show fashion options for the night, this is what Tubs suggests: "They are not going to be available in the shops, or online, which is really sad because I think for a lot of people it was part of the tradition. So, you're just going to have to live without them."

You might have to live without those particular PJs, but there are other options out there. Here are three Irish businesses selling lovely pyjamas that would be ideal for your Toy Show party. Just add hot chocolate.

Dunnes Stores

Dunnes has options for the whole family to wear while watching the Toy Show, from daddy to doggy.

A hot contender for must-have pyjamas of the year, Leigh Tucker Willow’s collection for Dunnes this year includes the Nollaig Shona pyjamas and onesies plus the Apres Ski range, which has sizes for every member of the family, including the grown-ups. Dunnes also has a festive option for the family pet among its other family pyjama collections. Check out their range and shop online or click and collect from your local Dunnes Stores here.

BabyBoo

You can't go wrong with a traditional red check flannel from BabyBoo for the Toy Show. These beauties will easily see you through the festive season.

From ‘My First Toy Show’ bibs to cost red check flannel pyjamas, BabyBoo has loads of cute options for your children to wear while watching Ryan Tubridy on Friday night. For an extra special treat, check out the Cosy Christmas Bedtime gift box which includes organic cotton CozyBoo robes and a pair of Christmas PJs, both of which can be personalised for an extra fee. The box includes some chocolate for the kiddies to enjoy during the show. Take a look at the BabyBoo Christmas range here.

The Baby Shop

These personalised PJs from The Baby Shop will make your kids feel extra special while watching the Late Late Toy Show this week, plus the sale of the jammies benefit CUMH.

Impress everyone with some personalised Toy Show pyjamas from The Baby Shop in Wilton Shopping Centre. Available online or for click and collect, these PJs are for a good cause, with a percentage of all sales going to the Cork University Maternity Hospital. It’s too late to get matching adult pyjamas for the Toy Show as they have sold out, but their Christmas range, with other grown-up options, is available here.