Weekend Loves: Irish knits, handmade wreaths and coffee for connoisseurs

Luxurious Irish knitwear and more at Marion Cuddy

Marion stocks both new and established independent fashion labels and her rails are replete with unique designs and standout pieces from fashion designers, milliners and accessory designers including Gertrude Sampson, Niamh Daniels and Charlotte Lucas.

Pictured here is a beautiful knitted dress by Limerick's Caroline Mitchell (€498) and just seen is a silk scarf by new label to Marion Cuddy, Lara Lavine (€195).

Feelgood Christmas cards by Gráinne Bath Enright

Gráinne Bath Enright is an artist, illustrator and designer who combines traditional pencil, pen and watercolour in intricate detail with the use of digital colour.

Her new collections, ‘Wintering’ and ‘Cyclicals’ use her skills to create modern and elegant pieces and her limited edition prints are produced by the Copper House Gallery in Dublin to the highest standard.

The artist has launched a beautiful range of Christmas cards inspired by small everyday deeds and designed to send a “visual hug” to the recipient.

The cards, which feature a pig, a bear and this dapper fox, cost from €3.50 each with packs of 10 for €32.

https://gbathenright.com/

Modern handcrafted wreaths by Fallow

With Christmas decorating already underway, why not opt for one of these unusual sustainable wreaths by Fallow?

With many years experience in accessories and set design for film and fashion, Fallow founder Mickey Doyle creates each wreath to order by hand from metal, wood, leather and dried flora.

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings, the wreaths can be re-used and replenished by owners according to the seasons.

Doyle’s new ‘Vico’ range incorporates materials such as peacock feathers, oak and walnut, white willow branch and dried eucalyptus fruit. All wood dyes and oils are environmentally friendly.

Bare wreath base: €90. Dressed wreaths: €120.

https://www.fallow.ie

Coffee and art for connoisseurs at Galway coffeehouse

If you like your morning coffee with a spoonful of culture then you’ll love the range of coffee at Galway’s Coffeewerk + Press.

The Coffeewerk x April range features excellent coffee from the April Coffee Roasters in Copenhagen. This month’s coffee selection from Costa Rica features tasting notes of stone fruit, florals and citrus.

The pack shows the artwork ‘Dad Shaving’ from the poignant, colourful series 'Homebound with my Parents' by Enda Burke created during the first lockdown in March 2020. While the Coffeewerk + Press gallery is closed for now, the cafe remains open to Galway residents for takeaway. €16.50.

https://coffeewerkandpress.com/

Christmas gift ideas for stylish men at Louis Copeland

Not sure what to buy the stylish man in your life this Christmas? Well menswear tailor and retailer Louis Copeland has gift-giving sewn up with a wide selection of choices including clothing, accessories and gift cards.

Currently trading online and via Zoom consultations, the team can arrange for you to shop online or virtually with a member of staff from the comfort of your own home.

This Saddler Orlando leather weekend bag is perfect for when normal life resumes (€399) or opt for the shaving gift box (€249).

For the ultimate in luxury why not gift the Louis Copeland Made to Measure Gift Box (€995) to access a full made-to-measure experience, a choice of over 2,000 luxury fabrics and select details such as lapels, pockets, buttons and linings. The ultimate Christmas gift.

https://www.louiscopeland.com/

Simple Things among Irish brands at Gifted from Ireland

Simple Things is an Irish brand specialising in the design and distribution of luxury textiles including throws, scarves, shawls and accessories made from the finest Peruvian alpaca wool which is strong, soft, warm and light - perfect for time spent outdoors this winter.

The brand supplies some of the world’s top retailers including Bloomingdales, Harrods, Liberty and more. Simple Things is just one of the many Irish brands now available on the Gifted from Ireland online platform.

In the absence of the popular Gifted fair at the RDS this year the website is a great place to shop Irish made gift items from jewellery to art, ceramics to artisan food.

https://www.giftedfromireland.com/

Beautiful botanical art scarves by ‘fire-artist’ Peter Homan

Irish artist Peter Homan is best known for his technique of ‘fire-painting’ which he incorporates into much of his work.

As an artist whose abstract work has been widely exhibited and sold, Homan has recently begun to produce botanical paintings which are simply stunning in their beauty and accuracy.

These botanical artworks are now available to wear in the form of Italian silk scarves, scarves in cashmere/ modal mix, sweatshirts and tote bags.

The scarves range in price from €80 to €120 and are available from Anthology in Laois (https://anthology.ie) and Eirlooms in Dublin (https://www.eirlooms.com).

A stunning gift for nature lovers, gardeners and aesthetes alike.

https://www.artistpeterhoman.com/