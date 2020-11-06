Radiator face and the Irish products that will help you fix it

Sooth and smooth

Claire Brett from Dublin Herbalists says that their Hydrating Face Serum With Argan Oil and Sweet Orange (€24.95) is just the job when it comes to soothing sore, dry skin.

"It is scented with Sweet Orange Essential Oil, and combines active ingredients Arctic Cranberry Seed Extract and Rosemary Antioxidants with the natural moisturising properties of Argan and Jojoba Oils to create a powerful remedy for intense hydration." It smells amazing too.

Embrace good fats

Our very own Jennifer Rock from The Skin Nerd has formulated a product with dry, irritated skin in mind.

"Skin Good Fats (€42) from Skingredients is fantastic for dehydrated skin, especially in these chilly months!"

It's formulated as an occlusive top layer for dry skin, irritated skin, sensitised skin, flaky skin and sensitive skin, so is a major player in your arsenal against radiator skin. Skin Good Fats is packed with not only good fats but a clinically-proven, patented anti-irritation ingredient to soothe any itchiness you may experience.

Gently does it

Sadie Chowen from Burren Perfumery says that her favourite cream to use during winter is their Rich Day Cream (€32.50), formulated for sensitive and dry skin conditions. "It is a very gentle, non-irritating moisturiser. It is packed with virgin coconut oil which can help dry skin conditions including eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis. Vitamin-rich sweet almond oil soothes sensitive skin, and crucially, it's unscented, so won't irritate."

The barrier method

When it comes to soothing irritated skin, sometimes a barrier is best. That's where Irish brand Bee Loved Skincare comes in. Their beeswax-based products provide a breathable natural barrier, which allows the skin to heal without further irritation.

Bee Loved Skincare provides protection from the elements, with a breathable natural barrier, and antioxidants and fatty acids to help heal and revitalise dry skin. Their face cream (€20) comes in a gorgeous tin and is made with yummy ingredients like shea butter, evening primrose oil, aloe butter, chamomile, lavender and rose oil.

Nature's medicine

Ultra-hydrating and deeply nourishing, Bia Skin Superfood (€55) is a cream for face, hands and body. Made with organic, naturally derived products, this multi-purpose cream provides all-day moisture, protects the skin's barrier, and is clinically proven to improve the appearance of skin texture. It is ideal for use a night cream when your skin is in need of a soothing treat.