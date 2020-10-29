10 of the best Halloween looks by Irish MUAs 

Alana Gormley

Alanna has been taking part in the #31daysofhalloween challenge on Instagram and her spooky creations include a glam vampire queen look and an impressive transformation into Sully from Monsters Inc.

Find her on Instagram @alannagormleymua

Jessica of @jdmua__

22-year-old Jessica from Cork has been creating daily Halloween looks this month, including a colourful flower queen look and a look inspired by Cruella de Vil.

Find her on Instagram @jdmua__

Ciara McKeown

From the Queen of Hearts to Elphaba from Wicked, Ciara has created some impressive Halloween looks this year.

Find her on Instagram @ciaciaxo

Jade Mullett

Who said Halloween can only be black and orange? Jade has some sparkly rainbow delights on her Instagram feed for spooky season.

Find her on Instagram @jademullettmua

Holly Roche

There are skulls and third eyes aplenty on Holly’s Instagram feed for anyone looking for some makeup inspiration this Halloween.

Find her on Instagram @makeupbyholllyyy

Patrick Blue

Patrick from Dublin has some striking pictures on his Instagram, including a rotting face and the aftermath of a wolf attack.

Find him on Instagram @patrickbluemakeup

Megan O’Connor

From an Alice in Wonderland-inspired skull look to her spin on an American Horror Story favourite, Megan has been showcasing her creative flair for Halloween on Instagram.

Find her on Instagram @makeupbymeg____

Aideen Murphy

From alien-chic to Disney princesses gone wrong, Aideen shows a more glamorous side to Halloween while still showing some gruesome looks.

Find her on Instagram @aideenkate

Amy Cullen

Mullingar-based Amy has some dark looks, including a skeletal bride and putrefying pumpkin on her Instagram.

Find her on Instagram @amycullenmakeup

Keilidh Cashell

Known as the Irish queen of Halloween makeup, Keilidh has continued her reign on Instagram this year, showcasing everything from a Harley Quinn transformation to a glistening jewelled skull look.

Find her on Instagram @keilidhmua