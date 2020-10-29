10 of the best Halloween looks by Irish MUAs 

Alanna has been taking part in the #31daysofhalloween challenge on Instagram and her spooky creations include a glam vampire queen look and an impressive transformation into Sully from Monsters Inc.
Find her on Instagram @alannagormleymua
22-year-old Jessica from Cork has been creating daily Halloween looks this month, including a colourful flower queen look and a look inspired by Cruella de Vil.
Find her on Instagram @jdmua__
From the Queen of Hearts to Elphaba from Wicked, Ciara has created some impressive Halloween looks this year.
Find her on Instagram @ciaciaxo
Who said Halloween can only be black and orange? Jade has some sparkly rainbow delights on her Instagram feed for spooky season.
Find her on Instagram @jademullettmua
There are skulls and third eyes aplenty on Holly’s Instagram feed for anyone looking for some makeup inspiration this Halloween.
Find her on Instagram @makeupbyholllyyy
Patrick from Dublin has some striking pictures on his Instagram, including a rotting face and the aftermath of a wolf attack.
Find him on Instagram @patrickbluemakeup
From an Alice in Wonderland-inspired skull look to her spin on an American Horror Story favourite, Megan has been showcasing her creative flair for Halloween on Instagram.
Find her on Instagram @makeupbymeg____
From alien-chic to Disney princesses gone wrong, Aideen shows a more glamorous side to Halloween while still showing some gruesome looks.
Find her on Instagram @aideenkate
Mullingar-based Amy has some dark looks, including a skeletal bride and putrefying pumpkin on her Instagram.
Find her on Instagram @amycullenmakeup
Known as the Irish queen of Halloween makeup, Keilidh has continued her reign on Instagram this year, showcasing everything from a Harley Quinn transformation to a glistening jewelled skull look.
Find her on Instagram @keilidhmua