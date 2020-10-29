10 of the best Halloween looks by Irish MUAs 

Looking for some Halloween inspiration you can recreate with your own bag of tricks? These 10 Irish makeup geniuses are sure to have you reaching for your foundation brush
10 of the best Halloween looks by Irish MUAs 

How do your makeup skills compare to these transformations?

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 10:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Alana Gormley 

Alana Gormley
Alana Gormley

Alanna has been taking part in the #31daysofhalloween challenge on Instagram and her spooky creations include a glam vampire queen look and an impressive transformation into Sully from Monsters Inc.

Find her on Instagram @alannagormleymua 

Jessica of @jdmua__ 

Jessica of jdmua
Jessica of jdmua

22-year-old Jessica from Cork has been creating daily Halloween looks this month, including a colourful flower queen look and a look inspired by Cruella de Vil.

Find her on Instagram @jdmua__ 

Ciara McKeown 

Ciara McKeown
Ciara McKeown

From the Queen of Hearts to Elphaba from Wicked, Ciara has created some impressive Halloween looks this year.

Find her on Instagram @ciaciaxo 

Jade Mullett 

Jade Mullett
Jade Mullett

Who said Halloween can only be black and orange? Jade has some sparkly rainbow delights on her Instagram feed for spooky season.

Find her on Instagram @jademullettmua 

Holly Roche 

Holly Roche
Holly Roche

There are skulls and third eyes aplenty on Holly’s Instagram feed for anyone looking for some makeup inspiration this Halloween.

Find her on Instagram @makeupbyholllyyy 

Patrick Blue 

Patrick Blue
Patrick Blue

Patrick from Dublin has some striking pictures on his Instagram, including a rotting face and the aftermath of a wolf attack.

Find him on Instagram @patrickbluemakeup 

Megan O’Connor 

Megan O’Connor
Megan O’Connor

From an Alice in Wonderland-inspired skull look to her spin on an American Horror Story favourite, Megan has been showcasing her creative flair for Halloween on Instagram.

Find her on Instagram @makeupbymeg____ 

Aideen Murphy 

Aideen Murphy
Aideen Murphy

From alien-chic to Disney princesses gone wrong, Aideen shows a more glamorous side to Halloween while still showing some gruesome looks.

Find her on Instagram @aideenkate 

Amy Cullen 

Amy Cullen
Amy Cullen

Mullingar-based Amy has some dark looks, including a skeletal bride and putrefying pumpkin on her Instagram.

Find her on Instagram @amycullenmakeup 

Keilidh Cashell 

Keilidh Cashell
Keilidh Cashell

Known as the Irish queen of Halloween makeup, Keilidh has continued her reign on Instagram this year, showcasing everything from a Harley Quinn transformation to a glistening jewelled skull look.

Find her on Instagram @keilidhmua

Read More

Ghosts and gaols: Six of Cork's most haunted places

More in this section

Street Style At Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 : Day Eight Flower power: darker florals for chilly weather
FASHION-ITALY-WOMEN-BOTTEGA VENETA Trend of the Week: Your foolproof guide to fringed fashion
Celine : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 How to channel the 70s in your wardrobe this season

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices