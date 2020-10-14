How to find a stylish boot to suit everyone this autumn

From chunky to heeled, there's a boot for every kind of foot available
Camila Coelho gives street style cred to the sartorial staple that is the knee-high boot.

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 06:00
Paula Burns

Designers from Prada to Chanel have us stomping the pavements like we’re entering the Matrix this season. Chunky has caught the attention of fashion’s elite. From platform to combat we’re ready for a stampede. However if going turbo with your footwear is not your thing there is a style to suit any autumn reboot.

Gold Standard

Leather Ankle Boots, €150, Uterque
Leather Ankle Boots, €150, Uterque

Raise the style kudos of a neutral ankle boot with a dash of gold, €150, Uterqüe.

Space Odyssey

Metallic Boots, €79.95, Zara
Metallic Boots, €79.95, Zara

Ensure you are always one step ahead in the style stakes with a futuristic metallic boot, €79.95, Zara.

Made In Chelsea

Chelsea Boots, €149, &amp; Other Stories
Chelsea Boots, €149, & Other Stories

The Chelsea boot has been given a chunky transformation - opt for white for a complete contemporary look, €149, & Other Stories.

#ieloves: Road Worthy

Biker boots, €49.95, iclothing.com
Biker boots, €49.95, iclothing.com

We love the boy meets girl vibe of a pearl adorned biker boot. Who said chunky couldn’t be pretty? €49.95, iClothing.

Old West: 

Cowboy Boots, €147, River Island
Cowboy Boots, €147, River Island

A mainstay of the western trend the cowboy boot is given a modern twist. It’s time to put a yee-haw in your step but in a cool way, €147, River Island.

Seasoned Favourite

Black Heeled Boot, €149.99, Mango
Black Heeled Boot, €149.99, Mango

Just as iconic as the LBD, a knee-high boot guarantees polished elegance, €149.99, Mango.

Blue Croc Boots

Ankle Boots, €95, M&amp;S
Ankle Boots, €95, M&S

Every autumn wardrobe demands some form of ankle boot – ditch the black for a blue embossed alternative, €95, M&S.

Combat Rules

Chunky Brogue, €590, Alexander McQueen at Brown Thomas
Chunky Brogue, €590, Alexander McQueen at Brown Thomas

Stomp your way through the autumn season with a clunky brogue, €590, Alexander McQueen at Brown Thomas.

All Weather

Chunky Leather boots, €119, H&amp;M
Chunky Leather boots, €119, H&M

These boots were made for barging through any terrain this year has to throw at us, €119, H&M.

