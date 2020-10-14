How to find a stylish boot to suit everyone this autumn

Designers from Prada to Chanel have us stomping the pavements like we’re entering the Matrix this season. Chunky has caught the attention of fashion’s elite. From platform to combat we’re ready for a stampede. However if going turbo with your footwear is not your thing there is a style to suit any autumn reboot.
Raise the style kudos of a neutral ankle boot with a dash of gold, €150, Uterqüe.
Ensure you are always one step ahead in the style stakes with a futuristic metallic boot, €79.95, Zara.
The Chelsea boot has been given a chunky transformation - opt for white for a complete contemporary look, €149, & Other Stories.
We love the boy meets girl vibe of a pearl adorned biker boot. Who said chunky couldn’t be pretty? €49.95, iClothing.
A mainstay of the western trend the cowboy boot is given a modern twist. It’s time to put a yee-haw in your step but in a cool way, €147, River Island.
Just as iconic as the LBD, a knee-high boot guarantees polished elegance, €149.99, Mango.
Every autumn wardrobe demands some form of ankle boot – ditch the black for a blue embossed alternative, €95, M&S.
Stomp your way through the autumn season with a clunky brogue, €590, Alexander McQueen at Brown Thomas.
These boots were made for barging through any terrain this year has to throw at us, €119, H&M.