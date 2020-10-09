How to dress: when you have nowhere to go

Annmarie O'Connor joined us at ieStyle Live from the Couch to prove that style matters, even in a global pandemic
How to dress: when you have nowhere to go

Annmarie O'Connor wears Lennon Courtney Lurex belted top, Dunnes Stores, €50 Lennon Courtney tuxedo joggers, Dunnes Stores, €60 Mignonne Gavigan mini hoop earrings, Loulerie, €140. Picture: Miki Barlok

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 21:30
Annmarie O’Connor

"The love-worn lockdown jogger gets a makeover with tuxedo panelling and bougie ankle pleating. Perfect for at-home soirées worn with a Lurex top or Zoom-friendly glitter wrap cardigan."

"Leather proves its everyday heft in co-ordinating easy-to-wear separates. Whether real deal or vegan, combine with stay-at-home sweatshirts or outdoorsy knits and hiking boots for new normal dressing."

"Hybrid by name, multi-tasker by nature: the shacket (a.k.a. shirt-jacket) segues seamlessly between fashion and function. Bundle up against the elements or snuggle up at home: this shapeshifter has you covered."

Look four
Look four

"When nothing will do but to cut a dash: swap those heels for cowboy boots; add tactile fabrics like corduroy and Alpaca; put on your best overcoat and go outside. Just don’t forget your mask."

Look five
Look five

"When it comes to new normal dressing: the tighter the restrictions, the roomier the dress. Whatever the level, make sure you’ve got space to layer an underpinning here, a cardigan there. One and done."

