Cat-like liner flicks have nine lives and then some.

There were more inky inclines at autumn’s shows than in a Mitford sister’s diary.

Pat McGrath traced quixotic wings at Valentino (above), creating modish negative-space art between eyes and orbital bones.

Some shapes were filled with metallic silver pigment, others with small black crystals.

Fresh skin, subtle contouring and heavily glossed lips made the whole look pretty Sixties.

