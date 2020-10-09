“Glamour — and Samantha Barry — know what we want. And its digital-only platform, one of Barry’s earliest calls as Editor in Chief, has proven a huge success in this stay-at-home era of Covid. Traffic to the site, she says, has soared since lockdown.



We chat a couple of weeks before our ieStyle Live event. Barry is our guest speaker at our virtual evening, in conversation with our host Sonya Lennon. (Last year’sinaugural event at Cork City Hall was a sell out — Covid-19 meant 2020 was hosted online.)



Bringing our magazine to life, the focus is that Glamour-esque mix of fashion, beauty, plus all the bigger issues women want to talk about. But there’s one area we don’t discuss enough says Barry — money. Women and finance has been a focal point for her in 2020, from editorial specials to podcasts.



“I’ve lived pay cheque to pay cheque and I’ve been in my overdraft more times than I care to remember in my 20s. I’m in a better place now but in some of those moments it was because I put my head in the sand. “Women have been left out of the conversation. It should be taught in schools. “These conversations need to start at home, around the dinner table. “My niece is eight in Killarney. I tell her there are three things she can do with money I give her for her communion or for Christmas. “She can spend some, save some or give some. So she can spend €2 on sweets, save to get that LOL dollhouse and give some to a puppy charity she loves.”



And it goes beyond how we handle our money, it’s also how we demand it. “The guys always ask for more,” she adds “Advocate for yourself — we earn less yet when we invest money women are more profitable than men.” It’s all connected to a lack of confidence, we both agree. So what can we do to make sure girls, like her eight-year-old niece, know they can achieve anything, to be ‘fearless’ (like the name of the recent RTÉ documentary that followed her preparations for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2019).



“Recently at work it was very long day and I said ‘you all did a great job, what did you do?’ And they looked back at me blankly. “I had to explain, my mother was very good at reinforcing words of validation back to us. She’d say, ‘you were very kind today, what are you?’” She’s aware too this doesn’t come easy to the Irish; self-deprecation is our default mode. “Heaven forbid we be judged as having notions,” laughs Barry. “But it’s changing a little bit now. We don’t need to knock people down — we don’t want notions but it’s ok to have appreciation of what you’ve done. I love the self-deprecation of the Irish from a place of humour, but not from a place of pulling someone down. “This is a time to lift each other up.”



It’s an ethos she brings to her office too, where she manages a team of 45, 20 of them her core crew - the Glamour ‘family’. “I had an amazing boss at CNN, I don’t think I could be the leader I am today without her. I hope I will pass that on to people too. I would tell her about someone in a meeting and she’d say, ‘That person just wants to be heard’. She told me to frame reviews in three ways: ‘Keep doing this, stop this, and start this, as this is where you’ll start elevating.’” Key to her leadership model is a willingness to be open to constructive feedback: “I ask, ‘What do I need to do to get better?’ You know, no one is ever perfect.” She makes sure too her staff are heard. “I have office hour where I check in couple of times a month, but not about a project. It’s everything on the periphery — ‘what is happening in your life, do you need help?’ It’s brilliant, organic. You make yourself available to them, and I know them a bit better.”