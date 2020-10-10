Timeless beauty: how to perfect the Chanel makeup look

As trends fall away, we are choosing classic looks for uncertain times. Makeup artist Christine Lucignano showcases Chanel’s timeless beauty, the hero products that promise glowing skin - and that iconic red lip
Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 08:00
Christine Lucignano

Natural woman

“We want to create healthy and glowing skin. I started out with the Camellia Mask for skin preparation on both Indra and Marwa. I followed with the Hydra Micro Serum and then sealed all the goodness in with the Camellia Creme. 

"Instead of using a foundation with coverage I chose the Les Beiges Water Fresh Tint and then used the Correcter Concealer where needed on the skin. Warmth and structure then followed with using the Les Beige Bronze Cream. Eyes and lips were kept minimal and glossy.”

Get the glow

“For this look the complexion was the focus but I wanted to give a bit more coverage so I layered a small amount of the Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation which I mixed with the Les Beiges Bronze on the palm of my hand and then gently buffed it all over the skin with the CHANEL foundation brush. 

"To get even more glow I tapped the Les Beiges bronze on the high points of the face with my finger tip. Brows were brushed up and lips were kept light in colour and more matte in finish for extra drama.”

Red Or Dead 

“For Indra’s makeup in this look I wanted her amazing lip shape to be the focal point. I reached for the red lipstick in the Palette Essentielle ETE’ compact and layered on the product in stages. This way you have a beautiful lip colour that will last for hours. 

"Her brows and lashes were also made more dramatic and I have to say the new Le Volume Stretch De Chanel Mascara is just the ticket. I curled Indra’s lashes and then used 2 coats of the mascara and voila.”

From Day To Night 

“I switched gears for the skin coverage and finish by using the new Ultra Le Teint foundation. This formula is a dream to apply and keeps your skin looking flawless for hours. Eyes are made a bit more dramatic with layers of Ombre Premiere Longer Powder Eyeshadows in No. 14 Talpa on Indra and No. 36 Desert Rouge on Marwa. 

"I also layered the Palette Essentielle ETE’ Lip/ Cheek/Highlighter compact on both girls eyes and cheeks. This palette is my go to for so many different looks. Marwa’s lip was also made more dramatic with a deeper shade as she was rocking a full sequin jumpsuit so why not.”

CREDITS:

  • Make up: Christine Lucignano 
  • Hair: David Cashman 
  • Nails: Pamela Laird 
  • Photographer: Miki Barlok 
  • Models: Indra and Marwa, Assets 
  • Make up and accessories: Chanel 
  • With thanks to the Westbury Hotel, Dublin

