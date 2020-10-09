Trend of the Week: Outdoor Pursuits

Fancy taking up quilting? This week's edit is perfect for outdoor dining and socially-distanced autumn/winter meetups
Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

INSPIRATION: 

As our social interactions shift outdoors, it feels apropos that the countryside is this season’s style muse. 

Earthy, capricious and invigorating: she is the breath of fresh air we all need. 

What’s more, her practical nature takes the stress out of getting dressed. All you need is a good coat which is why autumn’s quilting trend is on point. 

Whether a full-length coat or fitted jacket, the quilting quorum remains constant: two layers of cloth and a layer of padding stitched together by a signature diamond pattern. 

The best bit? Bulk-free insulation which makes layering a doddle and ‘between seasons’ an erstwhile conundrum.

Recycled ripstop quilt coat, Ganni, €375
THE EDIT:

Find your cool weather cover-up here.

Quilted shawl collar coat, Mango, €99.99 

NA-KD quilted kimono coat, Zalando, €101

Soyaconcept ‘Fenya’ coat, Zalando, €108 

Baum und Pferdgarten ‘Daenerys’ quilted coat, MacBees, €289 

YAS ‘Jerrina’ coat, Zalando, €108 

Resume ‘Arlene’ jacket, Zalando, €241 

Quilted collarless jacket, Arket, €115 

STYLE NOTES:

  • HUE LOOK LOVELY: Swap earthy brown and forest green for this season’s bold yellow and sophisticated pistachio.
  • HYBRID DRESSING: Burberry’s bifurcated quilted trench has inspired high street varietals with fleece and suede panelling. Look to Zalando.ie for the best in show.
  • DAY-TO-NIGHT: Use a waist-cinching belt to take a streamlined quilted coat into the after-hours. Add denier tights and colour pop satin heels as seen at Jason Wu or make like Alexander McQueen with sexy over-the-knee boots.
  • HRH THE QUEEN: More of a traditionalist? Take a modular leaf out of the Ganni playbook with a detachable frilled collar. Pair with tread-sole wellingtons; headscarf optional.

