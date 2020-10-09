Trend of the Week: Outdoor Pursuits

INSPIRATION:

As our social interactions shift outdoors, it feels apropos that the countryside is this season’s style muse.

Earthy, capricious and invigorating: she is the breath of fresh air we all need.

What’s more, her practical nature takes the stress out of getting dressed. All you need is a good coat which is why autumn’s quilting trend is on point.

Whether a full-length coat or fitted jacket, the quilting quorum remains constant: two layers of cloth and a layer of padding stitched together by a signature diamond pattern.

The best bit? Bulk-free insulation which makes layering a doddle and ‘between seasons’ an erstwhile conundrum.

Recycled ripstop quilt coat, Ganni, €375

THE EDIT:

Find your cool weather cover-up here.

Quilted shawl collar coat, Mango, €99.99

NA-KD quilted kimono coat, Zalando, €101

Soyaconcept ‘Fenya’ coat, Zalando, €108

Baum und Pferdgarten ‘Daenerys’ quilted coat, MacBees, €289

YAS ‘Jerrina’ coat, Zalando, €108

Resume ‘Arlene’ jacket, Zalando, €241

Quilted collarless jacket, Arket, €115

