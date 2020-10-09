Trend of the Week: Outdoor Pursuits

As our social interactions shift outdoors, it feels apropos that the countryside is this season’s style muse.
Earthy, capricious and invigorating: she is the breath of fresh air we all need.
What’s more, her practical nature takes the stress out of getting dressed. All you need is a good coat which is why autumn’s quilting trend is on point.
Whether a full-length coat or fitted jacket, the quilting quorum remains constant: two layers of cloth and a layer of padding stitched together by a signature diamond pattern.
The best bit? Bulk-free insulation which makes layering a doddle and ‘between seasons’ an erstwhile conundrum.
Find your cool weather cover-up here.
Quilted collarless jacket, Arket, €115
- HUE LOOK LOVELY: Swap earthy brown and forest green for this season’s bold yellow and sophisticated pistachio.
- HYBRID DRESSING: Burberry’s bifurcated quilted trench has inspired high street varietals with fleece and suede panelling. Look to Zalando.ie for the best in show.
- DAY-TO-NIGHT: Use a waist-cinching belt to take a streamlined quilted coat into the after-hours. Add denier tights and colour pop satin heels as seen at Jason Wu or make like Alexander McQueen with sexy over-the-knee boots.
- HRH THE QUEEN: More of a traditionalist? Take a modular leaf out of the Ganni playbook with a detachable frilled collar. Pair with tread-sole wellingtons; headscarf optional.