Big girl's blouse: get collared up and comfy for the new season

When it comes to making a statement this season make sure you’re collared up.

Choose from Peter Pan to pussy bow to puritan for FROW approval.

Look to preppy over-sized collars popping over knits at Victoria Beckham to the street style set where they are taking the trend to the extreme.

Remember bigger is stylishly better.

Take the street style approach to layering where the Peter Pan collar took centre stage under autumn knits as seen on influencer Maria Barteczko (above).

Mini Dress, €95.95, Sister Jane

Jacquard Little Dress: Give a sartorial nod to the swinging sixties with an A-line mini dress, €95.95, Sister Jane.

Harper Sequin Collar, €65, Heidi Higgins

All That Sparkles: If you’re having commitment issues to the big collar trend then this attachable collar is the accessory for you, €65, coming soon to Heidi Higgins.

The Big Stitch: Even knitwear is getting in on the super-sized options. Stay cosy while nailing this season’s favourite trend, €29.95, Zara.

Peter Pan Collar Dress, €19.95, Stradivarius

Full Bloom: Bring florals through to autumn by embracing the prominent collar style, €19.95, Stradivarius.

Pussy Bow Blouse, €27.99, Blue Vanilla at New Look

Take A Bow: Channel your inner elder stateswoman with a pussy bow alternative to making a statement, €27.99, Blue Vanilla at New Look.

Frill Collar Sweater, €58.53, Oliver Bonas

Sweet Frill: Ease your way into the trend with a subtle yet on point frilled collar, €58.53, Oliver Bonas.

Big Collar Blouse, €19.99, H&M+

Great Plains: The classic white shirt gives good collar vibes. Wear as is or layer under a sweater for maximum impact, €19.99, H&M+.

Silk & Leopard shirt, €220, Manley

Wild Thing: Denounce any puritan connotations the Peter Pan collar may have with leopard print and leather, €220, Manley.

Black Dress, €345, Ganni

BCD: The LBD is elevated to new style status for 2020 as the reimagined Big Collar Dress, €345, Ganni.