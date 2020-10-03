Book your tickets for ieStyle Live From The Couch this Friday

It's been a year since The Irish Examiner hosted the first ever ieStyle Live. Bringing our ieStyle glossy magazine to life, it was a sell out evening of high fashion and beauty, cocktails and conversation.

We erected a catwalk at Cork City Hall, and the country’s top models showcased cutting edge style in a show curated by our fashion editor Annmarie O’Connor. Celebrity make up artist Christie Lucignano oversaw make up on the evening, with Sobe Brown on hand for hair.

ieStyle Live event at Cork City Hall

Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon were our hosts as guests dined on a three course meal, and the highlight was Sonya’s fireside chat with best-selling author and Weekend columnist Louise O’Neill.

That night, we promised we’d be back in 2020. We’ve kept our word. City Hall isn’t an option, so instead we’re bringing ieStyle to you, free of charge, courtesy of our virtual event.

Sonya Lennon

On Friday at 8pm, join our host, Sonya Lennon. Our wine columnist Leslie Williams has created a cocktail especially for the evening. He’ll have a ‘how to’ guide so we can all raise a glass together from home. Annmarie O’Connor will talk through the latest trends, focusing on our new style needs in this new normal.

“As we continue to navigate our Zoom-saturated, remote working, localised ‘new normal’, I'll be translating this season's trends to help you navigate this wardrobe watershed moment," says Annmarie.

Annmarie O'Connor

Later Christine Lucignano will give us an exclusive tutorial with our beauty partner Lancome, again with our work life in mind - it’s make up for Zoom.

Our special guest for 2020 joins us live from New York: we are very excited to announce that Samantha Barry, the Ballincollig-born Editor in Chief of Glamour magazine will join us for a Q&A. Got a question for Sam? Email events@irishexaminer.ie

Anna Wintour and Samantha Barry attend the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

“The buzz in City Hall last year was incredible. The room buoyant with smart and fabulous women,” says Sonya.

“This year, we will feed the same souls and others in a new and exciting way. This is going to be great."

And don’t miss our ieStyle glossy magazine in your Irish Examiner on Saturday October 10.