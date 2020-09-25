Trend of the Week: Embrace the ‘new normal’ of double-duty dressing

INSPIRATION:

The term ‘between seasons’ is comparable to that of ‘home office’ or ‘going nowhere’ both which seem to sum up the current climate.

So do shirt-jackets, otherwise known as shackets.

These stylish shapeshifters cannily ingratiate themselves into the fashion landscape when most needed: days when the weather is ‘extremely mild’ or ‘kind of wet’.

Wear them indoors or outdoors; just make sure you’re covered.

Pictured above: Nanushka vegan leather jacket, Brown Thomas, €850

Classic neutral wool overshirt, €219; panelled leather shirt, €325; leather tapered trouser, €585; amber lace up boot, €239, Whistles

THE EDIT:

Meet the mercury halfway with these hybrid style shirt-jackets.

H&M, €49.99

Long shacket, H&M, €49.99

H&M, €49.99

Long checked shacket, H&M, €49.99

Whistles, €249

Teddy overshirt, Whistles, €249

Whistles, €219

Classic blue wool overshirt, Whistles, €219

Zara, €49.95

Corduroy long shacket, Zara, €49.95

Zara, €49.95

Wool-blend check shacket, Zara, €49.95

Net-a-Porter, €273.33

Munthe patchwork checked flannel shirt, Net-a-Porter, €273.33

Isabel Marant, €480

‘Gabrion’ wool-blend check coat, Isabel Marant, €480

STYLE NOTES:

Layer over…

a seasonal sweater dress and knee boots.

a tissue-thin polo neck, straight-leg jeans and ankle boots.

a pair of leather trousers and chunky sole trainers.

a t-shirt, mini skirt and tread-sole Chelsea boots.