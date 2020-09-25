Trend of the Week: Embrace the ‘new normal’ of double-duty dressing

Trend of the Week: Embrace the ‘new normal’ of double-duty dressing

Nanushka vegan leather jacket, Brown Thomas, €850

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Anne-Marie O’Connor

INSPIRATION:

The term ‘between seasons’ is comparable to that of ‘home office’ or ‘going nowhere’ both which seem to sum up the current climate. 

So do shirt-jackets, otherwise known as shackets. 

These stylish shapeshifters cannily ingratiate themselves into the fashion landscape when most needed: days when the weather is ‘extremely mild’ or ‘kind of wet’. 

Wear them indoors or outdoors; just make sure you’re covered.

Pictured above: Nanushka vegan leather jacket, Brown Thomas, €850 

Classic neutral wool overshirt, €219; panelled leather shirt, €325; leather tapered trouser, €585; amber lace up boot, €239, Whistles
Classic neutral wool overshirt, €219; panelled leather shirt, €325; leather tapered trouser, €585; amber lace up boot, €239, Whistles

THE EDIT:

Meet the mercury halfway with these hybrid style shirt-jackets.

H&amp;M, €49.99
H&M, €49.99

Long shacket, H&M, €49.99 

H&amp;M, €49.99
H&M, €49.99

Long checked shacket, H&M, €49.99 

Whistles, €249
Whistles, €249

Teddy overshirt, Whistles, €249 

Whistles, €219
Whistles, €219

Classic blue wool overshirt, Whistles, €219 

Zara, €49.95
Zara, €49.95

Corduroy long shacket, Zara, €49.95 

Zara, €49.95
Zara, €49.95

Wool-blend check shacket, Zara, €49.95

Net-a-Porter, €273.33
Net-a-Porter, €273.33

Munthe patchwork checked flannel shirt, Net-a-Porter, €273.33

Isabel Marant, €480
Isabel Marant, €480

‘Gabrion’ wool-blend check coat, Isabel Marant, €480 

STYLE NOTES:

Layer over…

  • a seasonal sweater dress and knee boots.
  • a tissue-thin polo neck, straight-leg jeans and ankle boots.
  • a pair of leather trousers and chunky sole trainers.
  • a t-shirt, mini skirt and tread-sole Chelsea boots.

Read More

Check out the new collaboration between Pippa O’Connor Ormond and Lucy Nagle

More in this section

How to wear the must-have print for autumn: check How to wear the must-have print for autumn: check
Missoni - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Trend of the Week: Purl on with hunky, chunky treats for sweater weather
How to dress for autumn when you still want to wear your summer clothes How to dress for autumn when you still want to wear your summer clothes

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices