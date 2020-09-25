Trend of the Week: Embrace the ‘new normal’ of double-duty dressing

The term ‘between seasons’ is comparable to that of ‘home office’ or ‘going nowhere’ both which seem to sum up the current climate.
So do shirt-jackets, otherwise known as shackets.
These stylish shapeshifters cannily ingratiate themselves into the fashion landscape when most needed: days when the weather is ‘extremely mild’ or ‘kind of wet’.
Wear them indoors or outdoors; just make sure you’re covered.
Nanushka vegan leather jacket, Brown Thomas, €850
Meet the mercury halfway with these hybrid style shirt-jackets.
Long shacket, H&M, €49.99
Long checked shacket, H&M, €49.99
Teddy overshirt, Whistles, €249
Classic blue wool overshirt, Whistles, €219
Corduroy long shacket, Zara, €49.95
Wool-blend check shacket, Zara, €49.95
Munthe patchwork checked flannel shirt, Net-a-Porter, €273.33
‘Gabrion’ wool-blend check coat, Isabel Marant, €480
Layer over…
- a seasonal sweater dress and knee boots.
- a tissue-thin polo neck, straight-leg jeans and ankle boots.
- a pair of leather trousers and chunky sole trainers.
- a t-shirt, mini skirt and tread-sole Chelsea boots.